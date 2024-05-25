Mavericks at Timberwolves Game 2: Three Ways Timberwolves Can Make a Comeback Against Mavericks

The first encounter of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves lived up to expectations. Two of the most skilled teams in the league battled with the NBA Finals at stake and pulled no punches with the game going down the wire.

The Wolves looked offensively sound in the first half and edged out the Mavs by just three points to finish 62-59. Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards were the standouts in the first half, finishing with a combined 32 points and 10 rebounds.



The second half, however, turned the tables in favor of the Mavericks as Luka Doncic took over what remained of Game 1. Scoring 19 more points in the second half, Doncic finished with 33 points, six boards, eight assists, and three steals with the supporting cast showing up when needed most.

Down one game in a significant conference finals series, Minnesota will look to finish big before heading to Dallas, TX for Game 3. Here are three possible ways that can earn the Timberwolves a win and level the series for good: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

McDaniels and Gobert Must lead Wolves Defense

It was a lackluster night on defense from the Timberwolves. Being the two best big men on the roster,(besides KAT) McDaniels and Gobert’s efforts were good, but not good enough. Gobert managed just 12 points and seven rebounds on 4 of 8 shooting from the field.

Advertisement

The big Frenchmen should certainly continue adding to the team’s offensive consistency, while simultaneously remaining vigilant on defense. This regular season, Gobert averaged 2.1 blocks per game and played to his potential against the Nuggets with 1.3 rejections a game.

As for McDaniels, the recent All-Defensive select has been exciting to watch on both ends of the floor, averaging 13.3 points and 1.1 blocks on 51.8% shooting. The more confidence McDaniels embodies in his game, the better.

If the good work continues, their collective efforts may go down as yet another example of an exceptional Timberwolves defense

An Impactful Scoring Night From Edwards

Edwards hasn’t been an offensive juggernaut in the past two games, finishing just under twenty points and ten field goals. In the WC semis against the Nuggets, Edwards was sensational, averaging 27.7 points and 5.7 assists per game which included two forty-point performances.

Considering it to be a mere bump on the road, it's more than likely that we will likely witness Edwards step up to the challenge. The two-time All-Star is among the best perimeter defenders on the team and based on his size and skill, a worthy defensive obstacle for Kyrie Irving.

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Net Worth 2024 - Contract, Salary, and Endorsements

Timberwolves Bench Will Need to Show Up

The Timberwolves bench, mainly Kyle Anderson and Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid have been supportive of their starters all season long. This postseason, Reid is averaging a career playoff-high 10.8 points in 21.1 minutes per game. This shows that Reid realizes his role very well and makes it a point to do the best he can for his team.

Anderson hasn’t received much playtime this season, but he makes sure to make his efforts count when he does come off the bench. If the Timberwolves bench stays consistent with its performance, there is no denying that there is a legitimate chance for Minnesota to win its first-ever championship.



ALSO READ: 3 Reasons Why Timberwolves Can Win NBA Title This Season; READ