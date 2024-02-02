NBA All Star Snubs 2024: 10 Biggest Stars Who Did Not Make the Rosters or Reserves

The 2024 NBA All-Star reserves have been revealed, and players who narrowly missed the cut will surely feel hurt. Despite their fantastic season, none of these players will participate in the All-Star game.

Considering that, these are the ten most notable omissions from the 2024 NBA All-Star Game 2024.

10. Rudy Gobert, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

Gobert is a front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year. However, he was snubbed from the team. Gobert ranks eighth in terms of blocks per game (2.1) and second in the NBA in rebounds (12.4 per game).

9. Victor Wembanyama, C, San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama has been a revelation. The San Antonio Spurs star is having a fantastic season on both ends of the court, but he couldn’t make it to the team. His snub means Blake Griffin remains the last rookie All-Star in the NBA, and that streak will continue for another year. At twenty years old, Wemby already leads the NBA in blocks and can dunk anything in sight. If he keeps up the form and doesn’t get injured, don’t expect him to miss the All-Star game again.

8. Derrick White, G, Boston Celtics

White has developed into a sneaky good two-way player. The Celtics guard has elevated his game while keeping up his strong defense to a new level. In addition to scoring 15.8 points per game, which is a career-high, White is a lockdown defender at the point of attack and is making 40 percent of his three-pointers for the first time in his career. However, his rapid development wasn’t enough to get him the All-Star call-up.

7. Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram could have easily made the team based on his scoring. The forward (21.5 ppg) is the second-leading scorer to Zion Williamson by 0.5 points. However, Williamson has missed 20 games this season. Ingram is one of the key reasons that the Pels have the seventh-best record in the West so far.

6. Kristaps Porzingis, C, Boston Celtics

With Porzingis' ability to shoot from the five, the Celtics are now more potent than before. In addition to offering superior rim protection inside, he has given the team a newfound element of spacing. As a pick-and-pop threat, where he has made about 36% of his three-pointers this year, Porzingis is at his best. It now appears that the trade of Marcus Smart for the 7'4 Latvian big man was a brilliant move.

5. Jamal Murray, G, Denver Nuggets

The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets were certainly worthy of having two All-Stars in guard Jamal Murray and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić. Murray’s form is sublime throughout the season. The only reason that he wasn’t called up for the game is the fact that he has missed 14 games so far.

4. Domantas Sabonis, F, Sacramento Kings

One of the league's top interior scorers and rebounders, Sabonis, is having a stunning season. He consistently generates extra possessions for Sacramento and is an absolute monster on the glass. When it comes to offensive plays, Sabonis can be the offensive engine by dominating the post-game or setting up handoffs with De'Aaron Fox.

3. De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings

De’ Aaron Fox will be itching his head about how he is not an All-Star this season. The 26-year-old guard's development as a shooter has allowed him to average a career-high 27.2 points per game. He is hitting 38% of his eight attempts per game from behind the arc, making him a high-volume, highly accurate shooter from deep. When he has the ball in his hands, he continues to be among the league's fastest players.

2. Scottie Barnes, F, Toronto Raptors

Barnes has been given complete control over the Raptors this season; while there haven't been many victories, there has been progress. In his third season, the 21-year-old has developed into one of the most versatile forwards in the league, showing a willingness to hit hard shots, an improved three-point shot, and excellent passing vision. Toronto should be feeling optimistic about Barnes' decision thus far, as it placed the franchise's future firmly in his hands by trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

1. Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks

As an offensive catalyst, Young is having yet another fantastic season even though the Hawks are about to collapse. The 25-year-old guard leads the league in assists (10.9 per game) and scoring (27 points per game). This year, he has increased his three-point percentage to 36.8%, and he is still making free throws at a rapid pace. The Hawks should hold onto Young as their franchise player for the time being, but they will need to make a trade or two to make some changes.

Now that we have talked about the players who have been snubbed, let’s look at the starters and bench players for the game from both conferences.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Reserves

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Western Conference All-Stars

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Reserves

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Paul George, Loss Angeles Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

