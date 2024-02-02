What Happened to Joel Embiid and How Long Will He Be Out For?

Joel Embiid is facing an injury crisis as the superstar player of the Philadelphia 76ers will face time on the sideline after suffering another injury.

Embiid suffered an injury against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter. The injury he suffered was to his knee and he left the court with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on January 30. He was regarded as a game-time decision against the Utah Jazz but couldn’t make it for the game.

The reigning MVP is the best player for his team again. The 76ers are looking to win the title this season and are currently 29-17 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost four straight games, and Embiid might be sidelined for a while.

For what duration will Embiid be injured? Here's the most recent information about his injury and what it implies for the 76ers going forward.

What is Joel Embiid's injury?

The 76ers report that Embiid has a meniscus injury in his left knee. In the fourth quarter of the 76ers' 119-107 defeat to the Warriors, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga of Golden State double-teamed Embiid.

After Embiid's hands were poked out by Kuminga, the Philadelphia big man went to the ground to regain possession of the ball. As Kuminga was on the ground, Embiid tripped over his leg, causing the 2023 MVP to grab at his knee.

Embiid departed the match and didn't come back. Head coach of the 76ers, Nick Nurse, stated following the game that Embiid's injury is "kind of unrelated to what's been bothering" him lately.

On Tuesday night, it was clear that the centre for Philadelphia was playing through his discomfort. Even before the Kuminga incident, Embiid appeared hobbled and was not playing at full capacity.

After the game, Nurse said, "He said he felt good, but he's rustier because he hadn't been on the court in five days. He felt like he wasn't quite playing like his normal self, but he felt like that was more rust and rhythm than it was anything else."

How long is Joel Embiid out?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Embiid will be sidelined for the duration of the weekend while team officials finalize a treatment plan.

The 76ers host the Nets on Saturday, February 3, following their completion of a road trip on Thursday, February 1. The first of a four-game homestand will be Philadelphia's matchup with Brooklyn.

Embiid missed one game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. He took five days off before playing again.

Embiid can only miss five more games due to the NBA's new minimum games played rules before he loses his eligibility for awards like MVP and All-NBA team honours. The league put in place a rule requiring a player to play 65 games or more to be eligible.

NBA Put a Fine on 76ers for Not Reporting Joel Embiid's Injury Situation

Philadelphia 76ers are fined $75,000 for neglecting to include Joel Embiid on the team's injury report "in an accurate and timely manner" before their game on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. This has been confirmed by the NBA.

NBA stated that: "The fine takes into account Philadelphia's prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules." The league review determined that since Embiid's absence was justified by a verified injury, there was no breach of the player participation policy.

