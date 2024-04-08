NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Could Leave Warriors for THIS Team Next Summer

The Golden State Warriors are on their way to a turbulent team combination this season. With stars like Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green eventually not getting enough chances to form a rock-solid trio, blame it on unfortunate injuries.

However, it might be hard for Klay to keep up with the Warriors' current slumping trajectory. As per The Athletic, Orlando Magic is looking for an apt shooter to fill in the gaps and lead the team's young guns next summer.

Additionally, there is no denying that with his skillful performance on the court, Klay Thompson might also see his acquisition value skyrocketing as his five-year $190 million stay at the Warriors is in the final season at the time.

Klay Thompson Had a 32 Point Run Against the Utah Jazz

Klay Thompson showcased an extraordinary offensive display against the Utah Jazz, even under intense defensive pressure. With 32 points, Thompson played a pivotal role in leading the Golden State Warriors to a commanding 118-110 victory over the undermanned Utah Jazz.

Despite the absence of Stephen Curry, Thompson swiftly assumed the responsibility of spearheading the scoring effort, delivering a remarkable performance that left coach Steve Kerr and fans in awe. Kerr was effusive in his praise and acknowledged Thompson's sensational shot-making ability as the driving force behind the Warriors' early lead and eventual triumph.

The victory not only showcased Thompson's scoring prowess but also served as a crucial step in the Warriors' journey towards securing a position in the four-team play-in tournament.

Thompson's performance was marked by an impressive first half, during which he amassed 25 points with 12-for-23 shooting, including six successful 3-pointers. His electrifying display, which included hitting seven of his first 10 attempts and four 3-pointers, propelled the Warriors to a commanding 41-28 lead after the first quarter.

