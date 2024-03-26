New Ronaldo Vs Messi? Laporta Plans To Bring Erling Haaland To Barcelona Amid Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Arrival: Report

Erling Haaland's ties to transfer to La Liga have always been stronger rather than with Real Madrid, although reports are suggesting that Barcelona can sign the dangerous Norwegian. With Barcelona still mired in salary cap problems, President Joan Laporta is said to have refocused on Haaland as a long-term priority.

Laporta has been asked about Barcelona potentially acquiring a big-name player this summer, such as Haaland, amid reports that Kylian Mbappe is all set to leave for rivals Real Madrid. The Barcelona president was eager to outline his team's transfer plans and explain why the club does not need to spend heavily on a star acquisition this summer.

What did Barcelona President Joan Laporta say about Summer 2025 signing?

Joan Laporta discussed signings during his interview with Mundo Deportivo. The Barça president wanted to make it plain as day that they do not believe it essential to add a media player, not even because Real Madrid bought Kylian Mbappé. Laporta mentions "some tweaks" but emphasizes that they will be "team" players, avoiding the phrase "media" to prevent spending that disrupts the tone.

Laporta said, "I don't see it necessary to make an investment that could distort what we are building, which is a balanced team"

It is being speculated that with the elections coming for the club President, Laporta wants to bring Erling Halland which might save him from getting overthrown, but with Barcelona’s financial condition, it seems to be a huge problem all around.

Can Barcelona sign Erling Halland?

Barcelona is unlikely to invest heavily due to ongoing financial troubles. If the Catalans want to make any new signings, they will need to generate €100 million (£85 million/$108 million), as they have no other financial options. Barcelona must also hire a new manager this summer after Xavi announced his departure after the season.

Haaland has never hidden his ambition to play in Spain, and Diario AS reports that despite the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe, he still sees himself playing for Real Madrid. However, Barcelona and Laporta will provide Haaland with the opportunity to develop a competition with probably the world's two finest forwards.

Haaland will have spent three seasons at City by 2025, and Pep Guardiola's contract ends that summer; if he leaves, the appeal of playing for City may diminish.

Barcelona's revenue should have improved at this stage, given its return to Camp Nou. Barcelona believes in Lewandowski for next season, as well as Vitor Roque and Marc Guiu's growth, although there is consensus that a star player may be required to lead the line the next season. This is despite the fact that Lewandowski's contract has a clause that will extend his contract for another season if he appears in 50% of Barcelona's games in 2024-25.

