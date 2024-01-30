Nikki and Brie Bella break silence on sexual assault allegations against Vince McMahon and stepdad John Laurinaitis

Former WWE women’s champions Bella Twins ( Brie Bella and Nikki Bella ) now known as the Garcia sisters expressed their views on recent shocking and major allegations against the former chairman of WWE and executive and Bella Twins’s stepdad John Laurinaitis.



On 25th January 2024, the Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell reporting that a former WWE employee named Janel Grant has lodged a sexual harassment and trafficking lawsuit against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, WWE, and former WWE executive John Laurinaities.



The revealed 62-page document revealed multiple incidences. Ms.Grant expressed she was involved in a romantic relationship with Vince McMahon.

Soon she figured Vince McMahon was using her and trading her all over the WWE icons and employees and asking her for physical favors.

The report even expressed once Vince McMahon asked her to sleep with John Laurinaties.

Bella Twins are the stepdaughters of John Laurinaties and former WWE superstar and Hall of Famers.



Bella Twins posted a public post on their social media accounts, “ We are shocked and disheartened with the allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did.”

They further expressed, “This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.”

Ari Emanuel on Vince McMahon’s resignation

Last year in 2023, Vince McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor the parent company of UFC. Later UFC and WWE came under the same umbrella and both companies were merged and were listed as TKO Group.



Ari Emanuel is the founder of Endeavor Group and TKO Group a recent report by PWInsider suggested the reaction of Ari Emanuel to Vince McMahon’s resignation from TKO Group.

“if anyone believes for a second" that Endeavor owner Ari Emanuel wanted to discover the type of allegations brought forth in the Janel Grant lawsuit, not just about a company he purchased - but a company that has been employing his own daughter at WWE HQ for several years.”



“They "don't know Emanuel" and they don't understand how "ferociously he will eradicate" anything that needs to be taken care of to protect his businesses.” The report further told.

“the same source noted that if Emanuel was willing to walk away from Saudi Arabia investments years ago without "blinking an eye", he'll have no problem "removing anything and anyone still remaining" that could potentially hurt or impact WWE's business going forward.” Report concluded.