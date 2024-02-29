Did Tom Brady Get Cheated On By Giselle Bundchen? NFL Star's Reported Admission About Ex-Wife's Boyfriend Shocks Fans

Tom Brady and his former spouse Gisele Bündchen called it quits on October 28, 2022. It's been nearly two years since their separation, but their relationship had allegedly already hit a rough patch long before their official divorce in 2022.

Tom Brady's divorce has been making waves online again with rumors suggesting that he was cheated on long before the split. Interestingly, his ex-wife had already moved on with her current boyfriend even before the divorce proceedings began. This unexpected revelation has left fans completely stunned.

How true is it that Tom Brady was cheated on?

Tom Brady's ex-wife and renowned model Gisele Bündchen recently went public with her new romance and boyfriend. But while the NFL GOAT has accepted her relationship with her new boyfriend, it's believed that Tom Brady was cheated on. At least, that's what he believes.

After splitting from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen has been frequently seen with her new boyfriend Joaquin Valente, who happens to be her jiu-jitsu instructor. While Gisele and Joaquin spent a lot of time together during the divorce, they insist they were just friends. However, Brady isn't convinced.

According to a source, "If (Gisele) wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it." This information was shared with the Daily Mail. So, it's possible they were seeing each other even while she was still married.

As per the same source, Tom Brady believes that Joaquin Valente is a good human and the NFL legend is well aware that he has to accept his ex-wife's relationship with him. If things get serious between Joaquin and Giesele, he would be spending more time with Brady's kids.

How do fans feel about reports of Tom Brady getting cheated on?

While we know Tom Brady's side of the story, Gisele Bündchen is yet to make an official statement. But fans, on the other hand, have a lot of things to say. They were upset with the reports and came forward sharing their emotions about the situation.

"Even Tom Brady gets cheated on," a fan commented, as he definitely seems not happy about this news.

"Tom Brady was getting cheated on and yall expect a loyal one? Focus on yourself kings," another fan commented.

"Gisele Bundchen cheated on Tom Brady for 3 years with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, asked Brady for a divorce then tried to play victim," a Brady fan commented.

"So Tom Brady got cheated on? Yeah none of you men are safe I guess. That’s terrible," tweeted a fan. That definitely is terrible.

From what it appears, Tom Brady has long accepted Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her boyfriend. But there's no way, from what the sources have revealed so far, that Brady will accept that Gisele and Joaquin started their romance after the divorce. What's your take on this?

