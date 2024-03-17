Not Joe Montana, but Michael Jordan Drove Tom Brady to Achieve NFL Greatness, Former Teammate Reveals

Tom Brady is out retired enjoying his life off the field. Tom Brady is often considered as the “GOAT” who has won seven rings. Tom Brady is one of the best QB’s in the world but his favorite quarterback was none other than legendary Joe Montana. But, it wasn’t Montana who drove Brady to reach the heights he is today.

Tom Brady intended to prove coach Bill Belichick wrong when he eventually left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after 20 years in New England, but the NFL's greatest player had another huge name in mind who he had to surpass.

Tom Brady was “going for Jordan” as he won six rings

Julian Edelman, a former New England Patriots player, saw Brady intently, and like everyone else, he assumed Brady was pursuing Montana. But one day, Brady cleared the situation by stating that he was not pursuing Montana. Was there anyone else he was searching for?

Edelman spoke on the Bill Simmons podcast and said, “"I wanted to help Tom pass Joe. I was like, 'Tom, we're going to get four (rings) here. You're going to pass Joe. We're going to do it. He looked me dead in the eyes with his little -- you got a death stare -- and he said, 'I'm not going for Montana. I'm going for Jordan.'"

What did Michael Jordan say to drive Tom Brady this far?

During a casual golf tournament in the Bahamas in 2015, Michael Jordan couldn't resist mocking Tom Brady about his title rings. MJ said to Brady, “Come back to me when you've got six championships."

The rest is history. Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl ring in 2002 and his seventh in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Tom Brady is the most successful NFL player in terms of titles. Michael Jordan is tied with Bob Cousy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Scottie Pippen for the most championship wins, with six rings.

