What Happened To Rhea Ripley And Why Did She Vacate Her WWE Women's World Championship Title?

The most sensational female wrestler in WWE’s history, ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley’s fortunes have taken a drastic turn in WWE. The Judgement Day member has been forced to vacate her WWE Women’s World Championship on Monday Night RAW on April 15.

Ripley walked out with a sullen face and revealed to the Montreal crowd that she had suffered an injury because of the attack by Liv Morgan on the night after WrestleMania 40.

There were also earlier reports about Ripley getting severely injured after the attack by Morgan. PWInsider had earlier reported that Ripley had indeed suffered an injury, and as per the WWE backstage discussions, she might have to vacate her title. She has also contended that she might be out of WWE for months.

It was just 10 days ago that Ripley had defeated ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch in a convincing fashion at WrestleMania 40. Ripley had won the title at WrestleMania 39 and since then has kept on successfully defending her championship, but now an injury has forced her to vacate her title.



Rhea Ripley Isn’t The Only One

Injuries have been detrimental to wrestler's careers and Ripley isn't the first superstar to vacate her championship. In the past, several wrestlers like Edge, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns had to vacate their championship titles.

The most heartbreaking moment was when Rated-R Superstar Edge suffered a severe neck injury that not only forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship but also put a full stop on his career for nearly 13 years. He quit wrestling in 2007 and returned to the Royal Rumble in 2020.

Finn Balor, too, had to vacate his WWE Universal Championship in 2016 after getting severely injured in the championship match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Balor unfortunately never got his chance back at the title. The same goes for Roman Reigns, who had to relinquish his championship in 2018 after going back to get treatment for leukemia. However, Reigns returned in 2019 and went on to win the WWE Universal Championship in 2020.

Who’s the next contender for the WWE Women’s World Championship?

After Rhea Ripley, either Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan are the top contenders for the belt. There might also be a number 1 contenders match, and the final winner might be handed over the championship. Also, the two might square off at Backlash on May 5, 2024, and WWE might have a new champion crowned at the pay-per-view event.

