Report: Court DENIES Tate Brothers’ Plea to REGAIN Assets Worth USD 12 Million Including Super Cars, Luxury Watches

Popular internet personality and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate is one of the most influential figures of all time. Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate, known for showing off their extravagant lifestyle, have managed to grow a substantial social media empire backed by dedicated fans.

However, the ex-kickboxer is also known for his controversial sentiments regarding women, mental health, and homosexuality. Otherwise called ‘Cobra,’ Tate was also accused of human trafficking and rape charges multiple times.

Due to said charges, Romanian authorities have reportedly seized the Tate brothers’ assets, which include luxury cars, watches, and buildings.

Andrew Tate loses bid to retrieve $12 million worth of assets

Back in 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming organized crime groups in Romania.

In 2023, the Tate brothers were released from Romanian custody and held under house arrest for nearly a year. Later, they were revealed to have been released from their detention.

Due to their arrests, it was reported that Andrew and Tristan Tate’s assets, including luxury cars, watches, lands, and buildings, were seized. Following this event was their appeal to retrieve the aforementioned assets. However, this ended in vain.

It was alleged that the court denied their assets to be returned in December 2023. However, this decision was overturned in January, and the Tate brothers were told to find out if they could recapture their seized assets.

According to The Sun, ex-kickboxers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate lost the appeal to regain their assets. Romanian authorities reportedly seized luxury cars, including a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, two BMW and Ferrari supercars, Aston Martin, McLaren, and five Mercedes. In addition to cars, luxury watches like Rolex and multiple Audemars Piguet were also taken away.

Adding on to multiple alleged rape charges, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have now been facing the possibility of being extradited to the UK following allegations of sexual aggression that date back to 2012.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate claim their innocence and speak on potential UK extradition

Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were recently arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape in 2012 and 2015 in the UK. Counts of sexual aggression and organized crime were also part of their indictment.

The Tate brothers continue to claim their innocence regarding the matter. Following their arrest, Andrew Tate spoke out on their potential extradition to the press.

“We are very innocent men,” claimed Tate, disregarding the wave of allegations against him. “I have been asking the Romanian courts to go to the UK myself. I’ve been declined,” said Cobra.

The ex-kickboxer asserted his innocence and revealed his decision to visit the UK despite the extradition.

Andrew Tate also went on to express the alleged corruption in Western countries. “In the West, the countries are owned by the Satanists,” claimed Tate. The ex-kickboxer has often revealed himself to be critical of the West.

Cobra also disclosed cooperating with the Romanian authorities regarding the arrest and declared their supposed innocence.

