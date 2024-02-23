Seth Rollins Pretends To Hit Fan With Chair Similar to How He Hit Roman Reigns When He Broke the Shield in 2014

Who can forget the iconic moment from 2014, when Seth Rollins betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose by hitting Reigns with a chair from behind? That was the end of ‘The Shield’, the group that had created havoc in WWE in two years.

Seth Rollins attempted to pull off a similar stunt down under in Australia. He aimed to confront a fan who had just interviewed him and wanted a photo with him and his wife, Becky Lynch. However, Rollins didn't go through with it because Becky Lynch had already witnessed her husband's intentions.

But Rollins wasn't mad or annoyed with the person, he was simply joking around. Nonetheless, it brought back memories for the fans, taking them back 10 years ago when Rollins shocked the WWE Universe by breaking the shield.

What is Seth Rollins doing in Australia?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are in Australia for the Elimination Chamber event on February 24, 2024. Rollins though doesn’t have a match, but the World Heavyweight Champion might make a special appearance, as the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will face him at WrestleMania 40 for the title.

Moreover, Seth Rollins has also been in the news lately for his spat with The Rock and Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press meet in Las Vegas where The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, while Reigns mocked Seth Rollins.

It goes without saying that Seth Rollins will very much be part of the Roman Reigns match against Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Will Rollins retain his Championship at WrestleMania 40?

Since Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, there are high chances that he might lose it, just like Roman Reigns is expected to lose it to Cody Rhodes.

Rollins should be wary of the threat posed by Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, as both of them are incredibly skilled wrestlers in the ring. Additionally, Drew McIntyre is currently trailing behind Rollins in the Championship race, and there's a high possibility of him emerging victorious in the Elimination Chamber match on February 24.

The six men who will fight for the number one contender spot are Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley.

