Becky Lynch's WWE Women's World Championship Win Draws Massive Dislikes On YouTube

Becky Lynch secured her seventh Women's Title during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW by emerging victorious in a fierce Battle Royal Match featuring fifteen talented women. Last week, Rhea Ripley, who had previously defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, surprised everyone with a shocking revelation.

After suffering an injury, The Mami had to relinquish the prestigious championship belt, bringing her impressive 380-day reign to an end. This created a chance for other female wrestlers on the roster to step up and shine. To ensure fairness, a Battle Royal was organized to crown the new Women's World Champion. Despite facing tough competition, The Man emerged victorious by eliminating Liv Morgan last.

However, the result didn't seem to sit well with the majority of fans on social media platforms. Becky Lynch's Battle Royal victory video from WWE's official YouTube channel garnered more dislikes than likes, showing how fans were largely unhappy with the booking. The dissatisfaction was visible in the comment section of the video, as a significant number of critical comments were aimed at the newly crowned Women's World Champion.

The situation mirrored on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Becky was once again the focal point of a large number of critical comments, with some people siding with Liv Morgan, who finished as the runner-up of the Battle Royal match. Considering Liv's momentum at the moment, a plethora of fans believed that she deserved to win over The Man.

Will WWE Alter The Plan After Seeing The Reaction?

The company has been attentive to fan opinions since Triple H took charge of the creative. A recent example was the alteration in The Rock's character. When The Great One returned earlier this year, he was assumed to be a babyface.

He appeared to be the next challenger for Roman Reigns, but the adverse response from fans coerced WWE to turn him into The Final Boss. The fans reacted negatively because Cody Rhodes had already won the Royal Rumble to finish the story.

Likewise, we may witness the heel turn of Becky Lynch, leaving behind her current monotonous babyface persona. Listening to the voice of fans, a title change might be inevitable, with Liv Morgan finishing her 'revenge tour' by capturing the Women's World Title.

