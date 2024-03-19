Suryakumar Yadav Denied NCA Clearance, All Set to Miss Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 Opener

Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav might not be available for the team’s opening game against Gujarat Titans on 24 March as he has not received clearance from the National Cricket Academy to fulfill his IPL commitments.

NCA upholds SKY’s clearance

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been an integral part of both Mumbai Indians and Indian squad, had suffered an ankle surgery after leading the Indian side in the T20I series that took place in South Africa in December.

After a fitness test that was conducted by NCA on Tuesday in Bengaluru, the academy decided to uphold his clearance as he is still not fit to take part in the upcoming IPL. Earlier, Yadav had put up an Instagram story on Tuesday morning, in which he simply put a heartbreak emoji.

The story invoked a lot of discussions among cricket enthusiasts as to why the Mumbai Indians star posted the story. But, the news of NCA’s decision to not clear Surya in medical tests has left all speechless.

We have a world-class medical team: Mark Boucher

Earlier, on Monday, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher had hinted that the T20I star might miss a few games during his interaction with the media. “We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness but we have to move on,” Boucher said.

He further added, “As the coach of Mumbai Indians, I am going to be a little bit biased and hope to see my best players in all the games. I have a soft spot for my players and I do understand that they might have niggles and that's when I will fall back on my medical team and work with them accordingly.”

Suryakumar might join Mumbai Indians in their second game

However, the MI camp is expecting Surya to join them sooner as he might get clearance for the next test scheduled by NCA, on March 21. Hence, in this case, Mumbai will expect him to join them for their second game at least, which is against Sunrisers Hyderabad, three days after their opening match.

