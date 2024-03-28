'There's a Lot About the World You Do Not Understand': Andrew Tate Clashes with Adin Ross Following Aggressive Debate Regarding Money

Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate is currently one of the most influential figures in social media. The former champion is known for his contentious beliefs regarding women, homosexuality and the role of men in society.

This time, Tate went viral for his dispute with streamer Adin Ross. Otherwise known to be a friendly companion, Ross and Tate started a debate over contended topics on a livestream.

Andrew Tate leaves call after fired-up debate with Adin Ross

The former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate enjoys popularity on social media due to his appeal to young men in society. Also known as Cobra, Tate’s dedicated following has allowed the fighter to grow and become a household name.

The 37-year-old often gets into debates with fellow online personalities regarding sensitive topics. Labeled as the ‘King of Misogyny,’ Tate has also been accused of human trafficking and rape.

In a recent stream on ‘Kick,’ Tate and his companion and streamer Adin Ross had a dispute regarding topics like taxes and inflation. Throughout the stream, Ross is seen enraged at Andrew due to claims of ignorance regarding the aforementioned subjects.

“I don’t know anything about these topics,” claimed Adin as he pointed toward a whiteboard behind Tate that had the words ‘Money, Inflation, CBDCs, Taxes, Bitcoin and Wars’ written on it.

Advertisement

“You’re throwing these against me that I have no idea what they are, I’m being attacked,” said Adin Ross. The 23-year-old streamer perceived the ex-kickboxer to be going after him for his ignorance of the mentioned topics.

However, a fired-up Tate immediately clapped back at Ross. “There's a lot about the world you do not understand. Your world-view would change if you understand said subjects,” yelled the ex-kickboxer.

The rather civil conversation quickly turned into both of them yelling and interrupting each other. This prompted Tate to leave the call, which left Ross talking to the viewers about his streams.

The 23-year-old claimed fans were tuning onto his stream for the content and not educational purposes. Although their once-friendly relationship is uncertain following this call, fans often rejoice when Andrew Tate and Adin Ross pair up.

ALSO READ: Watch: Dana White Has a Hilarious Reaction to Getting Confused for Joe Rogan by Presenter in Recent Interview

How Adin Ross got Andrew Tate arrested

Ex-kickboxer and online personality Andrew Tate has gathered a massive fan following over the years. Disregarding fame and fortune, Cobra has also been arrested on multiple counts of human trafficking and rape.

The 37-year-old was recently taken into custody following accusations of trafficking crimes. However, the person who is supposedly responsible for Tate’s arrest is his companion and streamer Adin Ross.

In a recent stream, Ross publicly shared private messages sent by Tate. The 23-year-old streamer read the texts that presumably revealed Cobra’s plans to evade his residence in Romania.

Although these were speculations, Adin Ross later revealed his side of the story. On a podcast with YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul, the 23-year-old responded to questions about whether he was responsible for Andrew Tate’s recent arrest.

“Andrew hit me a few days ago and he was just like let’s do some streams. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I don’t think I’m gonna be here,” said Ross. He revealed Tate reached out to the 23-year-old inviting him to Romania following his alleged evasion.

“The way I read it on stream was me kinda just tryna mask where he was at because of the swatting issues I’ve gone through,” said Adin Ross. The 23-year-old has a history of having the SWAT team called on him by online trolls and malicious fans.

Advertisement

Due to the supposed swatting issues, Ross revealed his attempts to hide Tate’s residential address. Since Adin was seen revealing Tate’s plans to evade Romania, he failed to deny his innocence regarding the accusations.

ALSO READ: Report: Court DENIES Tate Brothers’ Plea to REGAIN Assets Worth USD 12 Million Including Super Cars, Luxury Watches