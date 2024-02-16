Vince McMahon Reportedly Sold $700 Million of TKO Stocks to Fund Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Legal Battle

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

On January 25th, 2024, news broke out about Ms. Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, who filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the former WWE chairman, John Laurinaitis, the former WWE top executive, and WWE itself. The lawsuit alleges sexual harassment and trafficking.

In her extensive 67-page lawsuit document, Ms. Janel Grant dropped many bombshell revelations. She spilled the beans about Vince McMahon, confessing that they had a romantic relationship when they first crossed paths back in 2019. And to sweeten the deal, McMahon even extended an offer for her to join the WWE.

She quickly figures out that McMahon is taking advantage of her. She discovers that Vince McMahon coerced her into having intimate relations with other men in the company. McMahon even pressured her into sleeping with John Laurinaitis. She even disclosed that McMahon requested her to send explicit content to WWE superstar Brock Lesnar.

Vince McMahon even shared her number with Brock Lesnar. According to Ms.Grant McMahon told her a “Playdate” with her is a part of Lesnar’s contract.

Vince McMahon has now resigned from all of his duties and involvement in TKO Group (The parent company of WWE). McMahon was serving as the executive chairman of TKO Group.

A recent report suggests McMahon has allegedly sold major shares in TKO to fund his lawsuit.

“Former Chairman & former CEO of TKO Group Holdings and WWE Mr McMahon sold $700 million of stock in TKO Group to self-fund court fees due to ongoing legal battle in the se*ual allegations against Janel Grant,” a recent report suggested.

TKO Group erasing Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar from WWE

Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group and said he has no involvement in WWE and TKO Group anymore. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar was also removed from the Royal Rumble and other WWE events.



Some previous reports expressed that Ari Emanuel - CEO of TKO Group - wants no risk when it comes to his business. He wants Vince McMahon to be erased from WWE forever and he doesn’t want to associate his name with him or his case. Vince McMahon’s name was also removed from WWE’s official site.

Brock Lesnar was the other big that was named in the lawsuit. According to rumors, there were some major plans for Lesnar and he was supposed to make WWE return at Royal Rumble 2024. Lesnar was also supposed to wrestle at WrestleMania 40.

WWE scrapped all major plans for Brock Lesnar after his involvement in Vince McMahon's lawsuit was discovered.

The report states that TKO Group plans to remove anyone connected to the Vince McMahon case, regardless of their prominence in the industry.

The companies that hold the rights to Brock Lesnar's brand are currently making changes to avoid using his name. They recently decided to remove Lesnar from the cover and showcase of WWE 2K24.



