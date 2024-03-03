‘Wanted to lose’: Becky Lynch makes massive revelation on her title match with Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36

Former WWE Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch has said that she once wanted to lose her Championship title at WrestleMania 36, but was prevented from doing so, by the company. Lynch who had won the main event of WrestleMania 35, winning the WWE RAW and SmackDown Championships at the same time, had retained the RAW Championship for a record of 399 days.

However, at WrestleMania 36, Becky wanted to put over young talent Shayna Baszler and make her win the RAW Championship. Lynch made his revelation in her book recently.

She said, “As I chomped down on my cheesy puffs, I watched my opponent Shayna Baszler throw my expecting ass around like I was a kite on a windy day. I had recommended that she take the title from me at WrestleMania.”

Why did Becky Lynch want to lose?

Lynch said that she didn’t just want to lose to Shayna because she was working with a young talent, but because of the fact that she had been a babyface in the company for a long time, and she suspected that the fans might turn on her someday.

Becky Lynch said, “Not because I was with child, but because I had been a babyface champion for so long, and could feel the audience beginning to turn on me. I had gone from an underdog to top dog, and such a situation can’t overstay its welcome. Plus, we needed to make more female contenders, and what better way to do that than having them, win the title on the grandest stage of them all?”

Lynch conceded that the win at WrestleMania 36 was actually a loss for her, as her request was denied by the company. “Everyone wins, except me, whose request was denied. I wanted to lose, but I could actually win, so it was a loss…Sigh. Wrestling is confusing,” she added.

Becky Lynch challenges Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40?

Becky Lynch has challenged Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Champion at WrestleMania 40. Lynch, became the top contender for the spot after she won the women’s Elimination Chamber on February 24, in Australia’s Optus Stadium.

Lynch is poised to win the WWE Championship, as Ripley has been retaining it ever since she won it in WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania 40, will take place on April 6 and April 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

