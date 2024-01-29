Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs one win away from matching rare Tom Brady feat not achieved in 19 years by any NFL team

Beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, Kansas City Chiefs have made their way into the Super Bowl 2024. If the Chiefs win this Super Bowl, they will repeat the rare occurrence in NFL history. The Chiefs are just one Super Bowl win away from making a record that hasn't been made in the last 19 years.

Kansas City Chiefs are inches away from achieving the rare milestone that Tom Brady achieved with the Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens by 10-17 on Sunday, advancing to the Super Bowl. With Sunday's win, it's the fourth time in the last five years that the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl finals. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they will repeat the history that Tom Brady and the Patriots created a long time ago.

With the 2024 Super Bowl win, the Chiefs are aiming for a back-to-back win streak, which was last made by the Patriots and Tom Brady following the 2003-2004 NFL seasons. This is the record that they could repeat. In the last five years, the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice.

Only the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots have made this record. Steelers in the 1970s, Cowboys in the 1990s, and Patriots in the 2000s and 2010s have won the Super Bowl in the span of five years. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl game against the 49ers, they will be at the same level as the Patriots.

The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions played against each other in the NFC Championship. The 49ers beat the Lions by 34-31, making their place in the Super Bowl 2024. Now the 49ers are ready to have a faceoff with the Chiefs on February 11 at Las Vegas.

Andy Reid led the Kansas City Chiefs to their fifth Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid has led the team to five Super Bowl finals, tying the record with Tom Landry's third-most, followed by Bill Belichick's nine times and six times of Don Shula. Andy was with the Philadelphia Eagles when the Patriots beat them back-to-back 19 years ago.

