Watch: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share passionate kiss as Chiefs clinch AFC Championship on their way to Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Chiefs' entry into Super Bowl 2024 with a passionate kiss. Once again the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl finals, but LVIII is going to be more exciting because of Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on January 28 by 10-17. The game that took place at the M&T Bank Stadium had one more moment that was just as amazing as the Chiefs won. As Patrick Mahomes' team entered into Super Bowl 2024, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated this their way.

The couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss, as Taylor Swift arrived at the field after the conclusion of the same. The two were surrounded by cameras and teammates but they were least bothered. As the two had their romantic moment, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce took alongside the couple, adoring their love for each other.

Following their romantic kiss, Travis Kelce took care of his responsibility towards his team. The Chiefs tight end went ahead for his speech, every bit of which showed how excited Travis was for the Chiefs' big win. In fact, Travis even quoted the lyrics of a Beastie Boys song.

"You've got to fight/ for your right/ to party," Travis Kelce had quoted. It's the same song lyrics that he quoted last year when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 2023. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, was seen laughing as her boyfriend hyped the team with his speech.

Will Taylor Swift be attending the Super Bowl 2024?

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have made their space in the Super Bowl 2024, will Taylor Swift be attending the main game remains an interesting question. Well, there's a chance that she might indeed miss the Super Bowl game and there's a practical reason behind it.

The Super Bowl is on February 11 and during that week, she'll be in Japan for her Eras Tour concert. So if she takes a flight to Las Vegas, it'll take her more than 13 hours to get to the stadium and be a part of Travis Kelce's big game. But to be present in the Super Bowl will be one good struggle. Do you think Taylor will attend the big game?