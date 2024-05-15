Heeramandi's Taha Shah Badussha reveals paying Rs 10,000 for giving auditions; admits standing in line for 13 hours

Taha Shah Badussha is currently basking in the success of his recently released show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor plays the role of Nawab Tajdar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series.

In a recent interview, the actor talked about his initial days in the industry and also recalled how he got scammed after paying money for giving auditions.

In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, the Heeramandi actor made a startling revelation about getting scammed.

He said, "I accept it on camera I go to parties to make contacts. It didn’t help instantly, but now, everybody will pick up my call. I have tried to call casting directors and six years they didn’t pick up my calls.”

Explaining how he kept pursuing people for roles, he said, “I live on my calendar. If I had called a person, I would make sure I call him/her again after two weeks. I have thousands of names on my calendar. I would make 40 calls each day. Cold calling is the best discipline anybody should go through."

Taha recounted an anecdote from his audition days, mentioning a time when he stood in line for 13 hours but ultimately decided to withdraw from the project because they intended to bind him for four years. He also disclosed instances where individuals exploited his desperation, resulting in several scams.

He explained, "Before landing Yash Raj, I would attend up to eight auditions daily. Many times, I had to pay for auditions, typically ranging from Rs 4000-10,000. I fell victim to scams 3-4 times, where money was taken from me and the entire office vanished the following day."

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar follows the lives of the courtesans. Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom.

It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others. Heeramandi is now streaming on Netflix. Go watch!

