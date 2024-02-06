When Michael Jordan Shared How Muhammad Ali Inspired Him To Take a Step ‘Towards Curing Racism in This World’

NBA legend and HOFer Michael Jordan's upbringing in Wilmington, North Carolina, was anything but typical.

In a time when the white supremacist and far-right terrorist organizations like Ku Klux Klan's presence was overwhelming, his town was practically fueled by racism. Shockingly, they even had their fingers on Michael Jordan's school books, sports gear, and playground equipment.

The racial tension hit close to home for Jordan when, as a teenager, a classmate dropped a racial slur on him. His response was swift, chucking a can of soda at the offender, which led to his suspension.

In the biography, Michael Jordan: The Life by Roland Lazenby, the author narrates the details of MJ's early days dealing with racism. The book which was released in 2014 also narrates how Jordan had to face his own biases all while trying not to let the hate get to him.

However, it was Muhammad Ali, the heavyweight champion who flipped the script for Michael Jordan!

In a 1993 interview with Aussie TV, Jordan opened up about how Muhamad Ali's wisdom helped him to see beyond just the hoopla of race. Ali's ability to break down barriers and be recognized for more than just his skin color left a lasting impact on young Jordan.

"He (Mohamed Ali) crossed many barriers, many lines. He was a pioneer in the sense of seeing these people viewed as people instead of their race or color or whatever, and I think this is my ultimate goal, to be viewed as a person first, and even though my race is black, that I am a person just like you and any other person,” said Jordan.

Muhammad Ali’s Tryst With Racism

The 1960s were a torrid time in the United States with widespread racism. Muhammad Ali, who kickstarted his pro career in the early‘60s had to deal with the ugly face of racism both inside and outside the ring.

In 1964, Ali shook things up by converting to Islam and ditching his birth name, Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. to escape the "slave name." That move was the stepping stone for Ali’s battle with racism.

Besides boxing, Muhammad Ali was also involved in politics and social causes in the 1960s. He also said no to the Vietnam War draft on the grounds of religious and moral reasons. That move cost him big time as he lost his boxing license and his heavyweight title.

Next, Ali took his case up to the Supreme Court, and luckily, the concerned authority overturned his conviction in 1971. However, the legal battle took a toll on him and nearly four years of his prime athletic career down the drain.

Eventually, Muhammad Ali became a racial pride for African Americans because of his consistent protest against racism throughout his career. So much so that his strong stand against racism stuck with Michael Jordan at the onset of his basketball career. During his 15-year NBA career, MJ, too, went on to become a legendary figure in his own right.

