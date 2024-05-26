When Tom Brady Impersonated Dwayne Johnson and the Rock Wasn’t Impressed

This might be the only thing Tom Brady failed to impress with his competitive skill. The five-time Super Bowl MVP once impersonated Dwayne Johnson, which The Rock did not approve of. The 52-year-old's reaction clearly stated that he was not a fan of Brady's acting skills.

Back in 2017, Tom Brady, in a Facebook post, recorded a video impersonating Dwayne Johnson in order to promote his new pricey Under Armour pajamas. To begin with, Brady asked the WWE star about “what kind of sleepwear” he sleeps in.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion then went on to utter The Rock's iconic catchphrase, “It doesn't matter what kind of sleepwear you’re sleeping in!” Meanwhile, the Scorpion King actor, who was watching the video for the first time just like everyone else, wasn't convinced by the imitation.

The Rock, who was excited to see the mimic in the beginning, reacted in the video he posted on YouTube, "What in the f**k did we just watch?" The actor even compared the mimicry to "Kermit the Frog, like you're getting ready to sing 'Rainbow Connection' for Christ's sake."

He then utters his famous “it doesn't matter” line and teaches the former NFL actor, “That's how you are supposed to do it,” suggesting he needed more energy and power in delivering the dialogue.

Critics apart, the Bloodline member congratulates the now 46-year-old for the partnership and says he loves seeing Brady “having fun.” However, he reminds the former quarterback to “leave the acting” to the Rock.

Tom Brady and The Rock are good friends

Dwayne Johnson has often mentioned Tom Brady as his “good friend.” The two superstars and legends love exchanging hilarious words online.

Recalling one instance, The Rock congratulated Brady for joining X (formerly Twitter) with a joke about the former New England Patriots star “retiring.” He also attached a vintage image of himself with Brady's head photoshopped on it.

The legendary quarterback was quick enough to give a hilarious comeback, responding with a funny morphed picture of the superstar with the caption, “Looks like you skipped leg day recently though.”

The two icons keep mentioning and supporting each other occasionally, besides their friendly banters.

