Tom Brady Told to Give Half Profit From Netflix Roast to Gisele Bundchen by the View Host

Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special was full of unfiltered jokes which revolved around his professional as well as personal life. However, a few jokes might have hurt the feelings of the former New England Patriots quarterback's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

It was reported that she was disappointed by the marriage jokes and the ‘’disrespectful’ portrayal of her family at the live show in front of many people.

The show also includes roasts on Gisele's romance with Joaquim Valente. Now that she was involved in the successful comic event, The View host has asked Brady to provide compensation to the Brazilian supermodel.

As per Forbes, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, the three-hour-long comic show which was streamed live on Netflix grabbed 2 million viewers for a total of 6.2 hours watched.

Amid all the talks and success of the star-studded live event, The View host Ana Navarro has taken a dig at the seven-time Super Bowl champion for the unfiltered jokes.

Whoopi Goldberg, on The View, asked the panel about how it would feel to go through the jokes from comedians about a family member, in reference to how Gisele was roasted.

Ana Navarro, the guest host responded, “If I were getting paid what he was probably getting paid – he was an executive producer – I'd laugh at all sorts of things.”

Advertisement

However, she further stated that Gisele “ended up being part of this roast” and she wasn't even paid, this didn't sit well with the 52-year-old.

The Political strategist and commentator wasn't convinced by the “lame” jokes on the Brazilian supermodel calling it “bad things to do to your ex-wife and mother to your children.”

Navarro further said that the model just wants to “live her life” after playing a video of Gisele where she was captured crying while she was stopped by the police.

The guest host asks to leave Bundchen “alone” and asks Brady to “make money elsewhere.” Sunny Hostin, agreeing with Navarro's point stated she loves comedy but not at “people's expense.”

It was revealed by People that Gisele Bundchen was not happy and “deeply disappointed” by the way the family was portrayed on the live Netflix Roast Special.

Following that, Tom Brady is “doing his best” to co-parent with his ‘offended’ ex-wife, a report by Entertainment Tonight said. The 43-year-old model was “affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” a source told People.

Advertisement

Brady and Gisele were married for 13 long years however, it didn't last forever and the two went for separation late in 2022. The former couple welcomed two kids together, a son named Benjamin and a daughter called Vivian.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP also shares a kid, Jack Edward, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan who was born after the couple's split.

Meanwhile, on Mother's Day, a few days after the roast was aired live, Brady took over his Instagram account to pay tribute to his exes and mothers to his kids Gisele and Moynahan to show he has a lot of respect for the two women.