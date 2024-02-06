Who Are 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest Participants? Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton and More Announced for All-Star Weekend

All-Star weekend hype is real. Over the years many people have tried to downplay it but somehow the special weekend fails to entertain the viewers.

One of the most anticipated contests over the years has been the NBA 3-point contest. The fans are always interested in knowing the names of the participants who are going to participate.

With less than two weeks to go, the names of the participants are finally out for the fans. However, the entire list isn’t there just yet.

Shams Charania revealed on Monday afternoon that a few players had accepted invitations to participate in the NBA 3-point shootout.

Jalen Brunson, who was selected as an All-Star for the first time, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, and Lauri Markkanen were also on the list.

Most of the field will consist of this group, but more names will probably be revealed soon. Eight people compete in the three-point competition on average.

A few hours following the announcement of these players, an additional All-Star decided to participate in the NBA 3-point competition.

Donovan Mitchell, the guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, will also be competing, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Malik Beasley of the Milwaukee Bucks can be the dark horse among this group. Beasley is having his best year as a three-point shooter.

The Bucks star is shooting 45.1 from the three-point line and is currently in fourth place in the NBA. Phoenix Suns star Grayson Allen leads all players at just under 50%.

Another name to keep an eye on is Tyrese Haliburton, who will be representing the host city this year. This season, the Indiana Pacers star has made eight attempts per game at three-point range, shooting 39.8%.

Familiar names take centre stage?

With this roster of names, there will be several well-known faces in the NBA 3-point game. Some of these players—including the champion and runner-up—participated in the competition last year.

In 2023, Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard participated in the NBA 3-point game. The final three included guard Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers, Haliburton, and Lillard.

Last year, Lillard ultimately emerged victorious with the trophy. Wearing his college jersey, he defeated Haliburton in the final round. The Milwaukee Bucks star now has the chance to defend his championship.

Lillard's quest to win for a second consecutive year is going to be extremely difficult. Lillard will face a lot of tough competition.

One of his biggest competitors will be Lauri Markkanen. The Utah Jazz star is having one of his best shooting seasons right now. The forward is shooting eight threes per game and connecting on 40.1% of them.

Markkanen recently won Finland’s Athlete of the Year. He is the first basketball player to ever receive this award!

The New York Knicks will have a representative for the second straight year. Julius Randle played for the team last year. Jalen Brunson is going to try his luck now. The Knicks guard is shooting 41.3% from beyond the field this season.

The dates of All-Star weekend are set for February 16–18. The 3-point competition will be played on Saturday night. The Indianapolis Colts' home stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, will host the event. The second-to-last event takes place right before the Slam Dunk Contest.

