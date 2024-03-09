Who are The U.S. Express, The Latest Inductees Into The WWE Hall of Fame 2024

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, famously known as The U.S. Express, are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The duo is the third on this year's list to be included in the Hall of Fame, following Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano.

The news was revealed to the duo by WWE COO Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and their interaction was shared on his X account. The two were visibly emotional, shedding tears when Triple H informed them of their impending induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, acknowledging their remarkable contribution to WWE.

However, for Gen Z and even millennial fans who have been following WWE for the past two decades, the name U.S. Express might not ring a bell, as these two performers were active in the early 80s. So, let's delve into their contribution to the wrestling industry to better understand their significance.

What do we know about the team U.S. Express ?

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham made their debuts in WWF (now WWE) in 1984. The two were real-life brothers-in-law, as Rotunda was married to Windham's sister, Stephanie. When they joined the WWF, they were given a patriotic gimmick along with Bruce Springsteen's classic, "Born in the U.S.A," as their entrance music.

In their debut match, the duo beat Mohammad Saad and Bobby Bass, who were popularly known as "Enhancement Talent." On January 21, 1985, the U.S. Express defeated Adrian Adonis & Dick Murdoch for the WWF Tag Team World Championships. However, they lost the titles to The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff at WrestleMania I.

They regained the titles from Sheik and Volkoff a few months later at WWF Championship Wrestling. In 1986, Windham left the WWE, and Mike Rotunda was teamed up with Dan Spivey. Their team was renamed "The American Express."

Later, Rotunda also left the company, and in 1987, the duo reunited for the Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF). In 1991, Rotunda once again returned to WWE and worked for four years until his departure in 1995.

Windham, on the other hand, returned to WWE in 1996 and was given a new character, "The Stalker," with camouflage on his face. In 1998, he left WWE and joined WCW.

The two then worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling for nearly eight years, with short breaks in between. In 2008, they made an appearance on Monday Night RAW in a rematch from WrestleMania I against Volkoff and The Iron Sheik. However, before the match could begin, it was interrupted by Diva Jillian Hall. She then offered to sing "Born in the USA" for them before being given an airplane spin by Rotunda.

Now, after nearly 16 years since their last appearance in WWE, the U.S. Express will be honored by the WWE Universe as they are inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Legacy continued

Wrestling fans may not be aware that Mike Rotunda's legacy in the sport has been carried on by his sons, Taylor Michael Rotunda and Windham Lawrence Rotunda, who worked with WWE under the ring names Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, respectively.

Wyatt, who tragically passed away last year due to a heart attack, had even captured the WWE Championship once during his career. He was a significant attraction for the crowd, and his sudden demise sent shockwaves through his fan base worldwide.

Although Bo Dallas has been absent from WWE programming for the past few months, he is still currently under contract with the company.

