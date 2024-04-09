Was John Cena’s Naked Oscar Appearance a Ritual? WWE Legend Responds to Andrew Tate’s Accusation

WWE star John Cena created an impact with his naked appearance at the Oscars this year. However, Andrew Tate has argued that John Cena's naked appearance at Oscars 2024 was nothing but a humiliation ritual. Tate, a controversial social media influencer also stated he thought the WWE icon had sold his soul. But is, it the case?

In a video, Tate said, “John Cena was doing his humiliation ritual at the Oscars to satisfy his gay paymasters.”

John Cena was recently seen at WrestleMania 40, helping Cody Rhodes even the odds against The Bloodline. There, we saw The Phenom, who helped Cody win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. After the main event, Cena sat with Pat McAfee and addressed Tate’s claims against his Oscars 2024 appearance. He answered some questions about him walking around naked at the Oscars.

Was John Cena's naked Oscar appearance a ritual?

John Cena, who made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, responded to claims about his Oscars naked appearance thinking of him doing it as an “embarrassment ritual”.

Cena said, “I think I do take it seriously, but I take it seriously. Not me looking cool. Because if you try to look cool all the time, you’re just chasing a perfect view of yourself that doesn’t exist. Man, I know I got a bald spot of my head. I floss. I flossed it last night at WrestleMania.”

The WWE legend continued, “Me, You and 7 out of 10 man have it. So, I don’t care, I’m not perfect, that’s not me. So, I think instead of trying to craft every situation to how can I look the ‘strongest’ or the ‘best’, I look at every situation but how can we make this the best situation. When we go over the Oscar bit and they’re like, ‘do you want to wear spanx or spandex or a speedo?’ ‘No make me as naked as possible so Disney says it’s too naked.”

So, John Cena going to Oscar naked wasn’t any ritual rather it was to get more crowd involved and create something that the fans and people around the globe could talk about for a long time.

For the unversed, Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television's Executive Vice President of unscripted and alternative entertainment, told Variety that the crew went through a rigorous procedure to get Cena on stage naked. He mentioned they even practiced in a secluded room to prevent the surprise from leaking.

