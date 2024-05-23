Why Fernando Alono Never Singed with RedBull Despite Several Negotiations? Helmut Marko Reveals

Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula One World Champion, has had several conversations with Red Bull about joining the team. However, despite these discussions, Alonso never signed with the team. Helmut Marko, Red Bull's motorsport advisor, recently shed light on why a partnership between Alonso and Red Bull never materialized.

Multiple discussions but no agreement

Fernando Alonso has been in talks with Red Bull multiple times over the years. The most recent discussions occurred earlier this year before Alonso committed his future to Aston Martin. Despite these negotiations, a deal was never reached. Marko explained that while they had serious conversations, including one involving Red Bull’s technical guru Adrian Newey, a harmonious relationship between Alonso and Max Verstappen was unlikely.

Marko emphasized that maintaining a harmonious work environment is crucial at Red Bull, particularly for Verstappen, who has become the team’s cornerstone. "There have been conversations," Marko told Formel1.de. "But as I mentioned before, a harmonious work environment is very important to Max, and I think that probably would not have been the case with Alonso."

Marko elaborated on the potential conflict, noting the significant differences between Alonso and Verstappen. "Alonso would be the oldest World Champion on the team, Max the youngest, and they are generations apart," he said. "I don’t think Alonso does sim racing or gets into a simulator on a plane right after a Grand Prix. So they are two opposite personalities, both very good drivers and also strong personalities."

Missed opportunities in early Red Bull years

According to Marko, the clash of personalities between Alonso and Verstappen would likely lead to friction rather than a productive partnership. "Neither of them are very modest," Marko remarked. "And it would be very, very difficult for a team to take that in a positive direction."

Alonso also missed his opportunity with Red Bull in the team's formative years. Marko recalled that during Red Bull's early days, they approached Alonso, but the Spaniard was skeptical of their potential to compete at the highest level.

"We were talking to Alonso in the early years of Red Bull Racing," Marko said. "I don’t think he thought we were capable of manufacturing cars that could compete to win World Championships. And that didn’t work out."

Alonso’s commitment to Aston Martin

In April, Alonso extended his contract with Aston Martin, committing to the team until the end of 2026. This move effectively ended any speculation about a future partnership with Red Bull. While Alonso admitted to having discussions with other teams, he ultimately decided that Aston Martin was the best fit for him.

"I did speak with other people as well," Alonso told PlanetF1.com. "I think it’s normal when you enter negotiations, you need to balance a little bit what is the market. You need to listen to everyone else as well. It’s just a normal procedure, and I think it’s fair to listen to all the proposals and see how the market moves."

Despite not joining Red Bull, Alonso continues to perform at a high level in Formula One, and his decision to stay with Aston Martin reflects his confidence in the team's direction.

Marko, while respectful of Alonso's abilities, maintains that a partnership with Red Bull would not have been conducive to the team’s success. "You can’t achieve everything in life, but it clearly depends on the personality of the driver," Marko concluded. "And once again, I take my hat off to him for the incredible performance he continues to offer despite his age."

