Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Bigg Boss 17's contestant Rinku Dhawan bagging Colors' show Udaariyaan. The show is set for a fifteen years leap and post leap, Dhawan's character will be introduced along with a few more new entries. Avinesh Rekhi is set to play the male lead in the show. Pinkvilla got in touch with the veteran actress and asked her about bagging the show and more.

Rinku Dhawan expresses fondness for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

In an exclusive chat with us, Rinku expressed her fondness for the producers of Udaariyaan, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. She said, "It is really commendable that at a very young age, they started their own production company. They are successful in their individual careers, and together they have proved themselves. They have done wonders for themselves. That energy speaks in their work. I remember I had spoken to them earlier regarding work. A few days back, I sent them a thank you message, and it was very lovely of them to revert with so much love and gratitude. It's commendable."

Take a look at Udaariyaan's recent promo here:

Rinku Dhawan on her character in Udaariyaan

When asked about her character details in the show, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actress said, "My role is that of a stepmother to the lead, Avinesh Rekhi. She is a bit of a selfish woman who wants things only for herself and her kids. She manipulates, utilizes, and misuses others through their emotions. My look is that of a full Punjabi kudi."

Rinku Dhawan on shooting for the show in Chandigarh

Unlike most of the shows on TV, shows produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are shot in Chandigarh. Talking about the beautiful city, Rinku said, "It’s my first time in Chandigarh, and it’s very hot here. It is quite a well-organized city. I look forward to trying all the amazing cuisines. And the disadvantage is just being away from home. It’s like getting out of your comfort zone. But Bigg Boss has taught me to get out of my comfort zone. Home is where the heart is, and my heart is in my work, so this is my home."

Rinku Dhawan on preparing for new roles

Rinku Dhawan has been a part of the industry for over two decades now, and when asked how she prepares herself for a new role, she confessed that though it is challenging, she loves to fight the battle head-on.



She said, "It’s always a lovely thing to do, yet it is a challenge, but I look at it positively because I love to fight with challenges. Well, I am a Punjabi, so it’s not a native language to me. It’s beautiful to learn and explore more about different and new cultures."

More about the leap in Udaariyaan

After a 15-year leap, the show might witness the exits of actors Anuraj Chahal and Alisha Parveen while Aditi Bhagat has been retained. Bhagat with play Aasma's daughter Haniya while new entrants Avinesh Rekhi and Shreya Jain will play the characters of Sarab and Meher respectively.

Udaariyaan started off with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya and they played the characters of Tejo, Fateh and Jasmine respectively. The trio became household names with the show. Along with the above names, other actors to gain immense limelight through the show are Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar.

