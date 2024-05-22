Ankit Gupta reveals how his character in Maati Se Bandhi Dor is similar to his real self

every time he appears on screen. The charming persona that he carries has always managed to leave an indelible mark. Ankit’s fans are right now rejoicing as he is returning to the small screen after a brief gap. The handsome hunk will lead Star Plus’ next offering Maati Se Bandhi Dor. He will play the role of Ranvijay in the show.

In a recent interaction with Tellychakkar, Ankit Gupta talked about the show. He also revealed the similarities that he shares with his on screen character.

Ankit on how he is similar to Ranvijay in real life

While expressing elation for his upcoming show Maati Se Bandhi Dor and his first collaboration with Star Plus, Ankit stated, "I am extremely excited to portray Rannvijay, who is fondly addressed as Rana. He is ambitious and full of energy. His mother is his whole world. In real life too, just like Rannvijay, I am ambitious and a chaser for what I set my eyes on. Like Rannvijay, I too have a huge regard and respect for my mother. For Ranvijay,I feel a lot of things are inspired by my life, and so I am giving my own touch to this character."

Furthermore, the Udaariyaan actor said that he is more inclined towards shows which make him learn something new and help him grow as an actor as well as a human being. Ankit is happy to feature in his next show which is set against a Marathi backdrop. He asserted that he has never done something based on this culture.

Here’s a teaser of Maati Se Bandhi Dor:

About Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta kicked off his career with commercials and music videos. He debuted on TV with Balika Vadhu in 2012. After appearing in shows like Sadda Haq, Begusarai, and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ankit starred in Udaariyaan. The show earned him a huge fan base. The actor’s Bigg Boss 16 stint further added to his already existing fame.

Ankit Gupta’s forthcoming show Maati Se Bandhi Dor stars him opposite Rutuja Bagwe. It will start airing from May 27 at 7:30 pm on Star Plus.

