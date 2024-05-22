Shahid Kapoor reacts to recreation of his song for Rohit, Pashmina's Ishq Vishk Rebound’s title track; '21 years and...'

The rom-com Ishq Vishk Rebound is slated to release next month. The promotional campaign of the film has started and the title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, was launched recently. The song is a recreation of the track used in the original 2003 film, Ishq Vishk, starring Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid has now reacted to the song remake and penned a heartfelt wish for the team, including the lead cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

Shahid Kapoor on Ishq Vishk Rebound’s title track Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar

Today, May 22, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories to share the newly released song, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar. He wrote, “21 years and the track still sounds fresh.” Wishing the team of Ishq Vishk Rebound, Shahid said, “All the best guys! This one will always be special,” accompanied by a red a heart emoji.

He tagged the actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal, as well as producer Ramesh Taurani and Tips Films.

Have a look at Shahid’s story!

The new composition is by Rochak Kohli, which is penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by Sonu Nigam, Nikhita Gandhi, and Mellow D.

More about Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound

The movie revolves around modern love, relationships, and friendships. Apart from the lead cast of Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film also stars Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, Shataf Figar, Anita Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadda in pivotal roles.

Presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21, 2024.

