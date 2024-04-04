Will Rohit Sharma leave Mumbai Indians after IPL 2024? MI star reportedly unhappy with Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians' new captain, is under widespread criticism after failing to win a single match for the team in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024. MI fans booed Pandya twice in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has worked tirelessly to capture the hearts of his fans via his cricket knowledge. With his batting abilities, captaincy, and other attributes, the player understands how to return the favor to the other side. But now things seem to be going from bad to worse for Mumbai Indians.

Will Rohit Sharma leave Mumbai Indians after IPL 2024?

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians' batter, is reportedly scheduled to quit the franchise following the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. According to the reports by News 24, the franchise's former captain is dissatisfied with how things are going this season.

In the report, sources mentioned Rohit Sharma is upset with Hardik Pandya's captaincy of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024. As per the reports, Pandya's leadership has produced a schism in Mumbai Indian's dressing room, and their failure to win a single game has exacerbated the situation.

According to the sources, the environment in the Mumbai Indians dressing room is quite negative. The decision has sparked several disagreements between the two players. The development was confirmed to News 24 by a franchise player.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 so far

The leadership change has had no positive impact on the Mumbai Indians. The supporters have also been dissatisfied since they have not welcomed Hardik Pandya as captain. The all-rounder has been booed in all of Mumbai's games, and he has also received Rohit Rohit chants.

To make matters worse, Hardik Pandya has struggled as the franchise's leader. The all-rounder has made several tactical blunders and has been often questioned about his leadership in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Despite having a star-studded team under his supervision, the Mumbai Indians are yet to win an IPL game. They have lost three games in the competition and now sit at the bottom of the points standings. This has also resulted in the squad receiving a lot of criticism for how they have performed.