Will Virat Kohli Play Next Three IND vs ENG Tests? Coach Rahul Dravid Gives Major Update

Team India registered a dominating victory over England in the second Test on Monday, after beating the visiting side by 106 runs.

This helped them level the series 1-1 after the hosts had lost the first Test by a margin of 28 runs, which had raised severe criticism from fans and other stakeholders of the cricketing world.

The Indian fans were quite disappointed after the team was defeated in Hyderabad and raised several questions over the possible factors that resulted in the loss.

The major one was the absence of the former Indian captain Virat Kohli from the team.

Virat, whose top-notch enthusiasm on the field is always a sight to behold, didn’t join Team India during the first two home Tests against England.

Fans have been demanding the reason for the same and hence, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid was also presented with the same question during the press conference post the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli’s presence in the next three Tests

On being asked whether or not Kohli will be seen in action at Rajkot for the third Test match, the Indian head coach revealed that selectors could answer this question best.

However, he also informed me that the Team management is going to get in touch with him to discuss the same.

It was earlier informed that the ace Indian batter had not participated in both matches due to personal reasons.

“I think it's best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests.

We will get to that. I am sure there will be a selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out,” Dravid said while commenting on Virat’s availability in the Third test.

AB de Villiers reveals reason behind Kohli’s absence

However, a few days back, Virat’s former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers, revealed on his YouTube channel that his long-time friend and his wife Anushka are expecting their second child, which reasoned Kohli’s absence.

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that.

Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision,” said de Villiers while revealing the reason behind Kohli not participating in the Tests.

India in the second Test against England

However, despite the absence of Virat Kohli, Team India was successfully able to register victory in the second Test, thanks to some key performances by various Indian batters.

While youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill wreaked havoc with their batting, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin led the bowling front.

Jaiswal scored his first-ever Test double hundred in the first inning with a brilliant knock of 209 runs off just 290 balls.

Bumrah, on the other hand, took six wickets in the first inning, also delivering a special yorker to Ollie Pope that sent the stumps flying and was the highlight of the inning.

Shubman Gill, who got a lot of stick from the fans, due to his long-running mediocre form, let his bat reply to the critics as he smashed a magnificent century and ended his drought of runs.

On the bowling front, Ashwin and Bumrah took 3 wickets each and restricted England to a mere 292, thus recording a super victory.

Team India will now be facing England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot for the third Test, scheduled for February 15 to February 19. Both sides will be looking forward to gaining a lead by earning their second victory of the series.

