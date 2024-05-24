Sister Abigal makes eerie appearance in WWE’s latest Twitch stream

WWE has been enveloped with the captivating QR code mystery that has intrigued the fans ever since their premier show, WrestleMania 40 and now, it has come to its conclusion. The WWE Universe has noticed multiple screen glitches and QR codes that hinted at the arrival of a dark force to WWE.

The ominous shenanigans continued just days before their upcoming PLE, WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a message that surfaced during a live stream on WWE’s Twitch channel.

What happened in the latest WWE Twitch stream?

During a live stream on WWE’s Twitch, viewers were captivated by a series of enigmatic visuals and messages stating “I can’t wait to see you” and “I will see you all soon.” The broadcast then begins with the sound of a door opening, followed by the appearance of hands donning fingerless gloves. These hands manipulated a note bearing the message “REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE.”

The visual transition to a car pulling over to an abandoned hut is similar to the one seen in the Wyatt family compound. As the camera enters the door, a whited hooded figure, looking similar to Sister Abigal is standing in a dark room.

As she makes a single move with her hand, the camera pans towards another door that opens to an eerie figure smiling, rumored by many to be Bo Dallas, who is expected to debut under his previous gimmick, Uncle Howdy.

Moreover, throughout the video, coordinates flashed on the screen, pointing to various locations across the United States, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Who is the rumored dark force heading towards WWE?

For weeks, there have been speculations regarding a new mysterious stable heading towards WWE. The faction, rumored to be led by Uncle Howdy would feature underutilized WWE superstars such as Nikku Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis.

The entire storyline has been shaped in hopes of carrying forward the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt who passed away last August with his younger brother, Bo Dallas.

With the mystery growing on the WWE Universe week after week, it seems only a matter of time before this dark force hits the WWE landscape to change things forever in the new era.

