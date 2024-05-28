Who Is Dominik Mysterio’s Real-Life Wife? Find Out as He Gets Involved in WWE Romance Storyline with Liv Morgan

In a shocking development on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan stole a kiss from Dominik Mysterio. This happened after Mysterio failed to help Becky Lynch recapture the Women’s World Championship. The chaos outside the ring allowed Morgan to retain the title. After the match, Morgan, giddy with excitement, kissed Dirty Dom.

This has added more fuel to the speculation around their covert relationship. Given that Dom’s on-screen partner is Rhea Ripley, Morgan and Mysterio will certainly have to face the wrath of ‘The Eradicator’ upon her return.

Nonetheless, the WWE Universe is buzzing after what went down on Raw. Amidst all the drama, we should not forget that Dominik Mysterio is already a married man in real life. Here’s what we know about Dom Dom’s real-life relationship.

Who is Dominik Mysterio’s wife?

The former North American Champion is married to his long-time girlfriend, Marie Juliette. The couple exchanged vows earlier this year on March 6, 2024. However, Mysterio made their relationship public on social media 9 years ago. Several WWE stars attended their wedding, including Damian Priest, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio (his father), and even his on-screen partner, Rhea Ripley.

Marie Juliette and Dominik's love story seemed straight out of a fairy tale, as they fell for each other instantly upon first meeting. The young couple met each other at the age of 14 in school in Spanish class. After dating for nearly 12 years, they got engaged in January 2023. While details about Marie Juliette's occupation remain scarce, speculation suggests she may be pursuing a career in singing.

While Dominik Mysterio may be highly sought-after on Raw, his true place is by the side of his real-life wife, MJ. Anyway, after what happened on Raw, there will be hell to pay for Dominik Mysterio when “Mami” Rhea Ripley finally makes her return.

Despite Liv Morgan's actions, Dominik Mysterio hasn't confirmed their relationship

Not only has Liv Morgan taken away Rhea Ripley’s Championship, it seems she also stole Dom Dom from Mami. But it’s worth noting that Dominik Mysterio did not confirm that the two are an item despite Liv Morgan’s actions on Raw.

While the reigning Women’s World Champion updated her social media status with a picture of her moment with Dominik, the latter has remained silent, leaving fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.

However, Mysterio did share a humorous reaction on Twitter featuring Kermit The Frog, implying his perspective on the situation with a comical "Well F***," suggesting he made a mistake. All in all, it remains to be seen how this story develops.