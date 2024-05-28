MAJOR Update on Becky Lynch’s Future With WWE Amid Potential AEW Debut Rumor

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw saw Becky Lynch failing to retain her Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan. The Man initially lost the title at the King and Queen of the Ring specials event in Saudi Arabia.

Fans are now wondering about Lynch's future in wrestling, especially as her WWE contract approaches its conclusion. Moreover, there’s also a rumor doing rounds that Becky Lynch could consider signing with AEW. However, a new update on Becky Lynch’s future with WWE has come to light.

Becky Lynch may re-sign with WWE

According to PWInsider, WWE sources are optimistic about reaching a new agreement with Becky Lynch. However, until the contract is finalized and signed, there remains a degree of uncertainty regarding her future with the company.

The report read: “In speaking with WWE sources, they believe they will come to terms with Lynch on a new agreement, but obviously, until and unless something is signed, anything can happen."

Lynch’s contract is set to expire on June 1st. Her defeat and social media activity after Raw were poignant indications of her potentially taking a hiatus. On Twitter, Lynch posted a picture of herself walking out backstage with the caption "To Be Continued."

At this point, nothing can be said for sure but the likelihood of her going to AEW is slim. While it’s a fact that ex-WWE stars jump ship to AEW after their contracts expire, Becky Lynch is highly unlikely to make the move as she once stated that she would retire from wrestling in WWE.

Another possibility is that Lynch is contemplating taking a break since she is a mother. Spending time with her family before making the next return is much needed for the former Champion. Nonetheless, only time will reveal what the future holds for the seven-time Women’s World Champion.

Becky Lynch made a comeback post-pregnancy to win the title in 2021

Love her or hate her but nobody can deny that Becky Lynch is one of the greatest of all time in the women’s division. The genuine article. Her current status may suggest that she is stepping away for a while, but it also implies that she will eventually bounce back strong.

In 2021, Becky Lynch returned after a 15-month hiatus and challenged Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch’s post-pregnancy return saw her claim the SmackDown Women’s World Title. If history is anything to go by, Lynch could take a break and plan her next return to WWE. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Lynch will sign a new deal with WWE.