5 Countries That Recently Legalized Same-Sex Marriage: Greece And Estonia Latest Addition

Since the Netherlands set a precedent in 2001, over 30 countries have followed in legalizing same-sex marriage. On February 15, 2024, Greece became the first Orthodox Christian country to embrace marriage equality, following Estonia's lead in January 2024. This marks a significant shift, especially considering that marriage equality is predominantly found in North and South America, Europe, and Oceania. South Africa and Taiwan are the sole representatives from Africa and Asia, respectively.

Recent additions to the list of countries legalizing same-sex marriage include Cuba, Andorra, and Slovenia, all of which did so in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation plays a crucial role in tracking global developments in the legal recognition of same-sex marriage. Through a network of global alums and partners, they amplify the voices of community advocates, sharing resources and empowering movements for marriage equality.

The current landscape

Currently, 36 countries allow same-sex marriage, including Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Uruguay.

The processes of legalization vary. Twenty-five countries legalized same-sex marriage through legislation, with Australia, Ireland, and Switzerland doing so after nationwide votes. Ten countries, including Austria, Brazil, and Colombia, did so through court decisions. South Africa and Taiwan enacted legislation after courts mandated them to do so.

The global movement towards marriage equality is a testament to the power of advocacy and the recognition of basic human rights. As more countries embrace this fundamental principle, we move closer to a world where love and commitment are celebrated, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

5 countries that recently legalized same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage has been a topic of debate and change in various countries around the world. As of 2024, several countries have made significant strides in recognizing and legalizing same-sex marriage. In 2024, Greece and Estonia joined the ranks of nations that have legalized same-sex marriage.

Greece: Greece's Parliament voted on February 15 to legalize same-sex marriage, making it the first Christian Orthodox majority country to do so. The same vote also legalized same-sex adoptions, marking a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

Estonia: Estonia's parliament followed suit on June 20, 2023, voting in favor of marriage equality. This made Estonia the first post-Soviet Union country to legalize same-sex marriage. The law took effect on January 1, 2024, further expanding the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in the region.

Cuba: In 2022, several other countries also made progress towards marriage equality. Cuba held a national referendum on September 25, 2022, where Cubans approved a Family Code that included provisions allowing same-sex couples to marry.

Andorra: Andorra's unicameral legislature, the General Council, voted unanimously on July 21, 2022, to amend the country's civil union law to include marriage equality for same-sex couples.

Slovenia: Slovenia's Constitutional Court ruled on July 8, 2022, that the ban on same-sex marriages violated the country's constitution. The court gave the Slovenian parliament six months to pass legislation accordingly, which it did on October 4, 2022. The ruling took effect immediately after the court decision.