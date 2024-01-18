JR NTR to miss out on Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration despite getting an invitation?

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is all set to take place in a few days, and many celebrities, politicians, and sportspersons from across India have been invited to join in the celebrations.

Recently it was found out that the RRR star Jr.NTR also received an invitation to attend the grand event, but due to a busy shooting schedule for his next film Devara, the actor has been forced to skip the event. According to a report in Gulte, the RRR actor received an invite but he won’t be able to attend due to prior commitments.

This gives a clear indication that the team of Devara is sticking to its release date of April 5th, 2024. With only close to three months left for the release, it looks like Jr NTR and the team want to waste no time.

Jr NTR’s upcoming projects

As mentioned earlier, Jr.NTR is currently busy with the shooting of his film Devara. The film has been written and directed by Koratala Siva, who will be looking to bounce back after his precious venture Acharya. Devara boasts a terrific star cast of Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Shine Tom Chacko, and others. Devara is being produced by Yuvasadha Arts and NTR Arts, and the music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

After Devara, Jr NTR will shift his attention to WAR 2, where he is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. WAR 2 will be a part of the exciting YRF Spy Universe, and will be directed by Ayan Mukherji, replacing the director of WAR, Siddharth Anand.

Advertisement

Celebrities attending the Ram Mandir inauguration

Multiple celebrities from across the country have been invited to attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. From South Indian celebrities like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Superstar Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty to Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and the list just goes on. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Indian cricketing legends Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, MS Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi as well as Sachin Tendulkar, and his family have also been invited to the event.

ALSO READ: Devara OTT details revealed; Jr NTR starrer action-drama to release on THIS platform post theatrical run