Ramayan actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Dipika Chikhlia to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Known for their stellar performances in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Dipika Chikhlia have become household names. They still rule the hearts of the audience, and their popularity expanded to another level after the show was re-run during the lockdown. Now, Arun, Sunil, and Dipika are ready to mark their presence for the Shri Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Arun Govil on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The OG Ramayan stars visited Ayodhya to shoot an album titled 'Hamare Ram Aayenge." Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in Sagar's Ramayan, will also be attending the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony on 22nd January. He will be accompanied by his co-stars from the mythological show Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri.

Sharing his thoughts on the iconic Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya, Arun Said that the temple will prove to be our Rashtra Mandir. The actor explained how the culture that had been diminished in the last few years across the world would strengthen because of the revitalized message being sent by the temple. Divulging further, Govil commented that the temple would be known to the whole world as an emblem of our heritage and would not only serve as the source of inspiration but would also act as the center of our faith.

Talking more about the Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Arun mentioned the temple as our pride and identity. Extending his thoughts to the Pran Pratishtha event, he expressed his amazement at the big event as he had no idea that the consecration of Lord Ram would take place so grandly. Lastly, the actor said, "Those who believe in Ram, there is an atmosphere of happiness there, it was not imagined, hence the feeling of it is very pleasant that we are going to witness such a moment."

Dipika Chikhlia receives an invitation to Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

A few days back, actress Dipika Chikhlia took to her official social media handle to share her gratitude upon being called to be part of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. The iconic and auspicious event will have prominent personalities from various fields coming together.

Recognized for playing Sita Mata in Ramayana, the actress opened up about her thoughts. She discussed how the characters of Ramayan have gained the affection of the people and settled in their hearts.

Putting forward her final thoughts, Dipika said, "Ram Lalla's life is being consecrated, people have given a lot of love. The characters of Ramayana will continue to receive similar love."

Sunil Lahiri on the Ram Mandir's iconic event

Sunil Lahiri, on attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, shared his gratitude and emphasized the uplifting ambiance prevailing in the nation. The actor mentioned that those who disregard Ram would never truly understand his essence unless they delve into the teachings of Ramayan.

"God is Maryada Purushottam; Ramayana also teaches us that we should live with dignity; this teaching is not known to those who deny Ram,” he added.

For the uninformed, Sunil Lahiri essayed the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. The album 'Humare Ram Aayenge' is sung by Sonu Nigam. It was shot at Guptar Ghat, Hanumangarhi, and Lata Chowk. Besides this, the trio is all set to mark their presence at the auspicious ceremony being held at Ayodhya on January 22.

