Man Wins A Truck Months After Buying And Forgetting Lottery Ticket; Here's What Happened

A Nebraska man, Lucas Swarthout, experienced an unexpected stroke of luck this week when he discovered he had won an $81,000 Ford truck after finding a discarded scratch-off lottery ticket. Swarthout, who rarely plays the scratch-off game, purchased the winning Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game ticket at a Kwik Stop #01 at 120 South Jeffers St. in North Platte.

The fortunate discovery

Swarthout stumbled upon the winning ticket while cleaning out his glove box, searching for a VIN for another vehicle. He found the unscratched ticket and decided to try it, feeling optimistic about his chances of winning.

On Monday, Swarthout collected his prize, a 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck, at the same Kwik Stop where he had purchased the ticket. He expressed his surprise at winning, as he had forgotten about the ticket after purchasing it.

The uncertainty

Initially, Swarthout was unsure about accepting the truck, but after learning that the Nebraska Lottery would cover approximately $25,000 of the taxes and registration fees, he was more than happy to take it home. He expressed gratitude for the lack of financial strings attached to the prize.

The game

Neil Watson, marketing and communications specialist for the Nebraska Lottery confirmed that Swarthout won the seventh out of eight trucks in the lottery. The game will "close" once the eighth truck is won, and the winner then has 180 days to claim the prize.

Swarthout's story serves as a reminder that luck can strike at any moment, even when least expected. His fortunate discovery of the discarded ticket led to a significant prize, and he could enjoy the truck without financial burden.

