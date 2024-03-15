Amid raging conspiracy theories, Royal Staff reveals being 'unaware' of Kate Middleton's surgery; DEETS

There has been a lot of discussion lately about Kate Middleton's health and what is going on at Kensington Palace. Apparently, she had stomach surgery recently, and people are wondering where she is and how she is doing as per the Hindustan Times. Some people are even questioning the palace's honesty about what is going on.

Palace maintains silence

People are very curious about Kate Middleton's health, but the palace is not saying much about it. According to a source close to the royal family, Kate wishes to keep her illness private and focus solely on recovery. But it's strange because some palace staff were unaware she had surgery until it was announced.

“A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard,” as stated by the source. This has led some to question whether everyone at the palace is communicating effectively.

People on social media continue to ask where Kate Middleton is and why the palace isn't saying anything about it. A lot of people are confused and concerned because there have been no updates on how she is doing. Every day that passes without an official word only adds to the mystery surrounding Kate's situation.

Concerns sparked by photoshop scandal

People are discussing a photo of Kate Middleton and her children that was posted on the Royal Family's Instagram. Some people noticed that the picture appeared to have been edited strangely.

Piers Morgan, a popular television personality, wondered why Kate would be editing photos when she was supposed to be resting after surgery. His comments prompted people to consider why the image was changed and how the palace is dealing with the situation.

Piers Morgan, who knows a lot about the palace, also spoke out about the picture issue. He suspected there was something fishy going on and questioned why they chose to share a strange photo. He also pointed out that Kate's wedding ring was missing from the photo.

He asked, “Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?” Because of what Piers said, people began to speculate more about what was actually going on at the palace.

