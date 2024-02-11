King Charles reportedly 'learning from mistakes' he made with Prince Harry? Royal expert comments in the wake of monarch's cancer diagnosis

In a surprising turn of events, King Charles reportedly contacted his son, Prince Harry, following his shocking cancer diagnosis. The monarch's personal call to Harry about his health has fueled speculation of a reconciliation between the estranged father and son as per the New York Post.

Personal call signals potential reconciliation

Relationship expert Louella Alderson believes King Charles' decision to personally inform Harry of his diagnosis is a positive step toward repairing their fractured relationship. Alderson said in a statement to The Mirror, "It shows a level of respect and consideration from King Charles towards Harry, acknowledging the importance of family and communication during difficult times."

While Alderson did not go into detail, Harry has previously hinted at an emotional distance between him and his father in his childhood. In his memoir, "Spare," Harry revealed that Charles did not comfort him following Princess Diana's tragic death. This acknowledgment of past failings indicates King Charles' willingness to confront and learn from his mistakes.

Thawing relations amidst health crisis

Despite Charles and Harry's strained relationship, the king's cancer diagnosis appears to have eased some of the tension. Harry's quick trip to London to meet with his father emphasizes the importance of this moment, even if it is brief.

While there are signs of progress between Charles and Harry, Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, is not as promising. According to reports, Harry did not meet with William during his visit to the United Kingdom, highlighting the ongoing tension between the siblings. Despite attending their father's coronation last year, neither is said to have spoken to the other for more than a year.

King Charles begins treatment

Meanwhile, King Charles started his cancer treatment after being diagnosed. Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming that the king is receiving regular treatment while continuing his state duties. The statement also clarified that Charles does not have prostate cancer but has been diagnosed with another type of cancer.

Despite his health concerns, King Charles is committed to his royal duties. While focusing on his treatment, Prince William has taken on additional responsibilities, such as caring for his wife, Princess Kate, who is recovering from a recent medical procedure.

