Dean Phillips, the Minnesota congressman, faced a defeat on Tuesday as he failed to secure his home state against Joe Biden. Hailing from a wealthier suburban region near Minneapolis, Dean Phillips reluctantly joined the Democratic race despite the advice of most of his Democratic peers.

After assuming office in 2019, the congressman publicly expressed his belief that it was time for the next generation to take the lead in the party. He also made efforts to rally prominent Democrats to challenge Biden. However, this move was seen as a betrayal by some of Phillips's supporters in Minnesota, including the state party. They remain puzzled as to why he would give up a seat he had switched from the Republicans, only to ultimately lose the presidential race and jeopardize his political career.

Who is Dean Philips?

Early life and education

In 1969, Phillips was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to DeeDee (Cohen) and Artie Pfefer. Phillips relocated to Edina from Saint Paul at the beginning of the 1970s. He went to Blake School. In 1991, Phillips received his degree from Brown University and joined the fraternity Sigma Chi.

He was appointed president and CEO of his family's business, Phillips Distilling Company, following graduation. From 2000 until 2012, Phillips was the company's president and CEO.

Political Career

As a Democrat, Phillips sought election to the US House of Representatives in Minnesota's 3rd congressional district in 2018. He won the Democratic primary with 81.6% of the vote, defeating Cole Young, a former sales associate. In the district, Phillips prevailed in all three counties.

Since then, he has easily won two reelections. Democratic voter Phillips has regularly backed President Joe Biden's policies. Phillips declared in July 2023 that he was considering running against President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary of 2024.

In Concord, New Hampshire, on October 27, he declared his candidacy for president after formally submitting the necessary documents to the Federal Election Commission the day before. With 19.7% of the vote, Phillips was defeated by Biden in the Democratic primary in New Hampshire.

