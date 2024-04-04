Burger King is introducing a new frozen drink to their menu, joining the ranks of their frozen Fanta cherry and frozen Coke options. The latest addition, Frozen Cotton Candy, is set to launch on April 11, bringing a refreshing and sweet twist to the spring season.

Burger King's all-new Frozen Cotton Candy beverage

This amazingly refreshing drink, which will be sold all across the country, is the perfect choice to beat the heat and please your palate this spring. It combines the delightful flavors of cotton candy and blue raspberry in a truly delightful way. Moreover, if you're a fan of Burger King's Frozen Cotton Candy or any of their other frozen beverages, you can enhance your experience by adding a new cold foam cloud topping for a little extra cost.

According to QSR magazine, Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America said, "After bringing the heat last summer with the successful launch of our Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango, we wanted to cool things off a bit this season with our new, refreshingly sweet Frozen Cotton Candy beverage offerings, And our innovative cold foam topper is just another way we’re bringing ‘Have It Your Way’ to life, giving Guests the option to add another layer of flavor to their frozen beverages.”

Their other frozen drinks cost $3.79, while the exact prices are unclear. The new cotton candy drink is being released just in time for those sweltering summer days, though it's unclear if it will be a permanent item on their drink menu.

Burger King's Cloud Float game

Furthermore, Burger King's Cloud Float is a new game that Royal Perks members may play through the Burger King app. In this game, players glide among the clouds to earn points to win crowns, free food and drink perks, and limited-edition merchandise. The Frozen Cotton Candy marketing gains a fun and exciting aspect with this captivating game.

QSR noted that Burger King keeps offering customers distinctive and customizable alternatives with the introduction of the Frozen Cotton Candy beverage and the cutting-edge cold foam topping. Visit the Burger King location closest to you to savor this delicious delight and discover further options.

