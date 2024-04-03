Did Donald Trump Post A 175 Million USD Bond As Part Of His Civil Fraud Case? Report Suggests

A New York civil fraud case could have seriously impacted Donald Trump, the former U.S.A. president. Therefore, he sought to save his business empire as soon as possible.

Overview of the legal battle

In February of this year, Trump was declared liable for fraudulently exaggerating his net worth to obtain better loan and insurance terms. Justice Engoron's decision shook the political landscape ahead of the November U.S. election, in which he was expected to face Democratic President Joe Biden.

Initially, a $454 million bond requirement was presented to Trump, but he received relief when an appeals court temporarily stayed enforcement of Judge Engoron’s ruling requiring payment within a 10-day period, provided that he would pay the reduced amount.

Meaning of the Bond

By posting such a bond, Trump has, therefore, safeguarded properties like Trump Tower, his palatial resort in Westchester County, and Mar-a-Lago estate located in Palm Beach, Florida, from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had threatened to seize them.

Trump has consistently denied any improper conduct and represented the lawsuit brought by Democrat Letitia James in 2022 as politically motivated persecution.

Continuing Legal Disputes

Trump’s facing a criminal trial in New York scheduled to begin on April 15, where he is accused of hiding illegal payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

In addition, he is also being charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 election results and alleged mishandling of classified documents upon leaving office.

Yet, these cases have been plagued by delays and might not go before a jury prior to the next election.

Trump has consistently maintained his innocence throughout all these legal proceedings and has pleaded not guilty in every case.

Though Trump’s bond posting provides him respite even momentarily in his civil fraud case, long-standing political and business challenges lie ahead.

