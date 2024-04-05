Disney reveals details of Florida's two largest expansions after resolving disputes with Ron DeSantis; Deets here

Walt Disney World has finally revealed information about its eagerly awaited expansion projects at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida as per CNN. The news follows the settlement of disputes with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which is a noteworthy achievement for the massive entertainment giant.

Expansions inspired by Indiana Jones and Encanto

Walt Disney World has never disclosed information about its upcoming projects, but the most recent update has exciting news for fans. Indiana Jones and Encanto, two legendary franchises, will serve as the inspiration for two major expansions coming to the cherished Magic Kingdom.

‘Beyond Big Thunder’: A monumental addition

'Beyond Big Thunder,' one of the most notable additions, is expected to revolutionize the park. A huge investment in the park's future, the new area will stretch beyond the current wetlands and woods behind Big Thunder Mountain, according to Disney Imagineer Michael Hundgen.

Rumor has it that the prototype for this expansion will be about as large as the critically acclaimed Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, measuring about 14 acres.

When asked about specifics regarding the company's resort blueprint, Disney CEO Bob Iger remains circumspect, even in light of the excitement surrounding the expansions. "You know, we have a lot of projects in development," Iger said.

He added, "But we disclose these at a cadence and when we really feel we're ready, and we have something more tangible to show people." With this measured approach, many are eagerly awaiting more information.

Hints of Coco-themed land and beyond

Fans have been excited by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro's long-term hinting about possible expansions. D'Amaro hinted at a potential Coco-themed land at the 2022 D23 Expo, showing concept art that combined the popular movie with a train ride experience.

Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Imagineering Bruce Vaughn echoed this idea, referring to Magic Kingdom's upcoming expansion plans as the park's biggest to date.

With excitement mounting, all eyes will be on the August 8–11 D23 event, where Disney is expected to reveal additional information about these expansions. Disney requested zoning flexibility for its DisneylandForward initiative at a recent meeting of the Anaheim City Planning Commission, but there was a noticeable sense of mystery surrounding the company's plans.

The project, which takes its cues from Shanghai Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, intends to expand Disneyland with new areas and experiences.

