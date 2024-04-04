Disney Drops Brand New Still From Moana 2 Featuring a Grown-Up Moana

Moana is back with a new adventure on the “all-new epic animated musical!”

The sequel to the 2016 animated film Moana is coming to the theaters on November 27, which Disney revealed in a surprise announcement on Feb 7. After a teaser release, the creators dropped a brand-new still from the movie to perk up the excitement!

The image shows a grown-up Moana smirking as she holds a boat paddle and runs away from a sea monster pictured behind her.

Dwayne Johnson returns for the sequel

The teaser confirmed the return of Dwayne The Rock as the voice of the legendary demi-god Maui, and Auli'i Cravalho, 23, reprising her role as the protagonist, Moana. Among the returning artists on and off-screen are the original music composers Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina.

The story artist, David G. Derrick, is also on board as the writer and director this time. The Encanto songwriter Lin-Manual Miranda, who was part of the first film, isn’t returning for the sequel. However, new composers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, known for creating The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, will join.

What to expect in Moana 2?

With the original cast and some of the crew back on board, the expectations are high! Disney posted a synopsis of the sequel that read, “Three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.”

The statement continued, “Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.” It seems that the sequel promises more adventure and danger!

In the surprise announcement, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Inger shared his thoughts on the movie. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theatres this November," he said.

Moana live-action movie in the works

Yes, a live-action Moana film is potentially coming out by 2025. The Thomas Kail directorial will star Johnson in the role of Maui, which fans are excited about. However, the actress playing Moana is still a mystery.

Cravalho, who voiced the character in the animated film, will join the live-action movie as an executive producer. She is really proud to be part of a film that resonates with strength and beauty while breaking the princess stereotype.

“[Moana] has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring — to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way," the actress said in a statement.