Elon Musk Expands Access To xAI's Chatbot Grok On Social Media Platform X; Here's What We Know So Far

Elon Musk democratizes AI by expanding access to xAI's chatbot Grok on social media platform X. This shift reflects industry trends as Elon Musk makes decisions.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Mar 27, 2024  |  11:09 PM IST |  2.5K
Know more about Elon Musk
Elon Musk expands access to Grok AI chatbot on X (PC: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Elon Musk announces Grok availability for all premium X subscribers
  • xAI plans to open-source Grok, aligning with industry leaders

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur and CEO of xAI, made an exciting announcement on Tuesday regarding the expansion of access to the artificial intelligence startup's chatbot, Grok. Previously exclusive to Premium+ subscribers, the chatbot will now be available to all premium subscribers of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Democratizing access to AI

In a post on X, Musk revealed the decision to democratize access to Grok, marking a significant shift in the platform's subscription model. 

While specific details were not disclosed, Musk's move underscores a broader trend of tech companies prioritizing subscription-based services over traditional advertising revenue.

Elon Musk expands access to Grok AI chatbot on X (PC: Twitter)

Embracing open-source principles

This development comes after Musk announced xAI's intention to open-source Grok. This decision follows a legal dispute between Musk and OpenAI, where Musk accused the latter of deviating from its original nonprofit mission. 

By open-sourcing Grok, xAI aims to empower the public by providing free access to the underlying technology. 

This move aligns xAI with other tech giants, such as Meta and France's Mistral, which have embraced open-source AI models.

Related Stories

Apple iOS 18: AI features, release date, and everything we know so far
trending
Apple iOS 18: AI features, release date, and everything we know so far
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: Rescue ends, 6 presumed dead
trending
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: Rescue ends, 6 presumed dead

Elon Musk expands access to Grok AI chatbot on X (PC: Twitter)

Shifting industry dynamics

As advertisers increasingly shift away from the microblogging platform, Musk's strategic focus on subscription-based services reflects a broader trend within the industry. 

Advertisement

By reducing reliance on advertising revenue and prioritizing innovative subscription plans, xAI aims to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving landscape of social media and artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk's decision to expand access to xAI's chatbot Grok represents a significant step towards democratizing AI technology. 

By embracing open-source principles and reorienting subscription-based models, xAI is poised to redefine the future of social media platforms and artificial intelligence services.

ALSO READ: Who was Ruby Garcia? All about tragic victim of fatal carjacking by illegal immigrant in Michigan

Advertisement

FAQ

Who can access xAI's chatbot Grok on social media platform X now?
All X premium subscribers were previously only available to Premium+ subscribers.
What is xAI's plan regarding Grok's technology?
xAI intends to open-source Grok, providing free access to its underlying technology for public experimentation.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles