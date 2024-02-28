Elon Musk is one of the world's richest men and the CEO of numerous major companies, including Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer, and SpaceX, a space exploration corporation. It has taken Musk many years to build this massive empire and make him one of the richest men on the planet.

Elon Musk reveals sleeping on the floor under his desk

An old video of Elon Musk discussing his sleeping habits has gone viral on social media. In the video, Mr Musk, who was speaking at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York, stated that for over three years, his primary residences have been Tesla plants in Nevdad and Fremont. The millionaire reportedly stated that he used to sleep on the floor beneath his desk to motivate his employees.

In the video shared on X, Musk is heard saying, "The reason I slept on the floor was not because I couldn't go across the road and be at a hotel. It was because I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company. Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse."

Mr Musk stated that he used to sleep on a couch in the factories but started sleeping on the floor under his desk so that his staff could see him during shift changes. He also claimed that sleeping on the floor was uncomfortable and left him smelling like metal dust. However, he said that he slept on the floor to assure the employees that their leader was with them rather than "drinking Mai Tai on some island".

Since being shared, the video has received millions of views. Users in the comments section commended Mr Musk's dedication to his work. Elon Musk's great dedication to his profession can be seen by his willingness to put himself in uncomfortable situations to grow his professional life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tesla Settles Dispute With California Bakery Over Unpaid Bill After Elon Musk’s Intervention; Here’s What We Know