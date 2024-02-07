Despite the negative experiences some users have had with Google Maps, there is an interesting incident that showcases the remarkable benefits of GPS technology.

Google Maps helps Tamil Nadu software engineer catch a thief

This story shows the "superheroic" powers of GPS, as a guy used Google Maps' location-sharing function to track down and capture the person who stole his father's cell phone.

In this specific instance, technology proved to be an unforeseen ally in the fight for justice, proving that GPS is capable of much more than just navigating and that it can be quite useful in solving problems in everyday life.

A person by the name of Raj Bhagat used X to explain what happened. He said that his father was going from Nagercoil to Trichy on the Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express. Soon after, a guy broke into the train's comparatively empty sleeping class and stole Bhagat's father's bag and cell phone.

As a result, the father visited Bhagat and told him about what had happened. Luckily, the family had turned on location sharing using Google Maps, so Bhagat took quick action.

He actively tracked the thief's path by using the app to trace his routes. As soon as Bhagat and his friend realized the robber was taking another train back to Nagercoil, they called the local police to ask for help.

Bhagat and the police stood waiting for the robber to show up at the station. Fortunately, they were able to locate him. But in the packed station, they lost sight of him. Luckily, Bhagat again used Google Maps to locate the man.

"Based on his movements, I found that he exited through the main gate and took a local bus which connects Nagercoil railway station with Anna bus stand and Vadasery Christopher bus stand. So we started our chase in (by) bike."

After chasing after the robber, they arrived at the Anna bus stop, where they confronted him and managed to get the stolen bag and phone back with the help of bystanders. Bhagat wrote, “I was lucky that the thief didn’t turn off the phone through the entire thing, I was lucky that he had to pass through Nagercoil which was my backyard, & I was lucky that I knew something about maps & how to navigate,”

