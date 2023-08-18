Is Shannon Sharpe married? A closer look at NFL legend's personal life as he heads to ESPN's First Take

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe promised to return to television before the start of the football season, and he has. In the course of the football season, Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith will debate each other on ESPN. During his football career, Sharpe, a Hall of Fame NFL player won three Super Bowls and was named to the All-Pro team four times during his career.

One of the most famous NFL players in history, Sharpe was not only a larger-than-life figure, but he also had the talent to back it up. Sharpe has been one of the best tight ends of all time. Apart from his game, Sharpe's personal life and his marital status have frequently been discussed.

Is NFL star Shannon Sharpe married?

Even though Sharpe has spent much of his professional life in the spotlight, the reality is that Shannon Sharpe is not married and likes to keep his personal life private. The NFL Hall of Fame star claimed on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, that he was obnoxiously preoccupied with football and never found the time to settle down.

In a conversation with fellow NFL veteran Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, the ex-Denver Broncos tight end explained why he had never wed. Despite never having been married, he is said to have had at least four previous relationships. But his most serious relationship was with Katy Kellner.

Shannon Sharpe proposed to fitness fanatic Katy Kellner in 2016, which was the closest he has ever been to being married. They were getting along well, but two years later Sharpe accused Kellner of cheating on him with one of her business partners, leading to their breakup. Later, Kellner welcomed the child with her business partner.

Does Shannon Sharpe have children?

Even though Shannon Sharpe has never been married, he is a father to two girls and one boy. His kids are all from separate moms. Erika Evans gave birth to Kiari, Sharpe's son; however, the mothers of Kayla and Kaley are still unknown.

Two years after Shannon began his professional NFL career, his son Kiari was born. The oldest of Sharpe's daughters, Kayla, attended Georgia Southern University to study pre-law. She currently works with Phoebe Putney Health System as a business partner in HR. The least well-known of Sharpe's children is Kaley Sharpe. She pursued her training as a medical examiner at Florida State University.

