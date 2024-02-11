King Charles speaks out for the first time after cancer diagnosis, expresses gratitude for 'support and good wishes'

In his first public statement since being diagnosed with cancer, King Charles thanked everyone for their support and well-wishes. The 75-year-old monarch, who just underwent treatment for benign prostate enlargement, expressed gratitude for the supportive messages he received as per PEOPLE.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the King said in a statement released from Buckingham Palace on Saturday. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Promoting public understanding

The King also emphasized the positive impact of disclosing his diagnosis, emphasizing how it has helped promote public understanding and shed light on the critical work of organizations that support cancer patients and their families in the UK and elsewhere.

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," the statement went on to say. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

Swift intervention and positive outlook

The update comes after Buckingham Palace revealed the King's cancer diagnosis earlier this month. While undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate, a separate issue of concern was discovered, prompting further diagnostic tests that revealed a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace said in a statement. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Family support and continuing state business

The King personally informed his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, of the diagnosis. While Prince William remained in regular contact, Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle, was expected to visit the UK in the coming days. The King also informed his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, of the news before it became public.

Throughout his treatment, the King will conduct state business and complete official paperwork as usual. Although he will temporarily postpone public engagements, there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State on his behalf, and Prince William is not expected to serve as regent. In addition to his current engagements, the Prince of Wales may perform some duties for his father.

